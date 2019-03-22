You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

BMW X7 review: More than a little Xtra

The BMW X7 is a hulking car that combines room with uncanny agility.
Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20190322_BMW_3731126.jpg
BMW's X7 feels like it's crawling when it's running. And run, it does. Rear axle steering makes the big BMW surprisingly wieldy.

Las Vegas

SO annoyingly logical are the Germans that you can guess what a BMW X7 is from its name. That's right, it's like the X5, BMW's first Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), only bigger and more expensive. No cigar for you.

Or think of it as the 7 Series of SUVs, which is just as logical, as it's dripping with all the things that make BMW's flagship sedan great: loads of space, a cabin so posh it would sound like Liz Hurley if it could speak, and a smooth, omnipotent engine. The X7 rivals the Range Rover (which is ironic since BMW used to own the Rover Group) and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Why launch a hulking SUV now? BMW sees a growing market for one, Nina McFadden, the X7's project manager, told The Business Times. "This is where customer demand is going," she said. As for customers themselves, they'll be going in spectacular comfort: 5,151mm long and 2,000mm wide, the regal X7 is large enough to be seen from space, and commensurately roomy inside.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It has three rows of chairs, with seven seats as the standard configuration, or six seats if you want something different. The six-seater is also more comfy, says Ms McFadden. Think Business Class, where fewer chairs means less elbow-to-elbow contact. All the seats are manipulated electrically, as they had better be at this price - set aside at least S$440,000 if you want an X7 when it's launched in May. Yet, it isn't space that makes the X7 remarkable, but ride comfort. All X7s have air suspension, and it's used to great effect. The burly BMW rolls serenely over tarmac, as if flattening bumps with its bulk.

Double-glazed windows silence outside airflow, too, so much so that the X7 feels like it's crawling when it's running. And run, it does. Rear axle steering makes the big BMW surprisingly wieldy, while the grippy tyres help it sling through corners at an unseemly pace.

Singapore gets the 340 horsepower xDrive40i model, which readily outsprints its nearest rivals. But this is a car about excess - more size than you need, more cornering ability than you could reasonably want - so an M50i version with the 530hp engine from the M850i could show up eventually. That would be logical, too.

BMW X7 xDrive40i

Engine 2,998cc, inline 6, twin-turbo

Power 340hp at 5500 to 6500rpm

Torque 450Nm at 1500 to 5200rpm

Gearbox 8-speed automatic

0-100km/h 6.1 seconds

Top Speed 245km/h

Fuel Efficiency 9.0L/100km (estimated)

Agent Performance Motors Limited

Price S$440,000 with COE (indicative)

Available May

Hub

New Pakistan PM pushing for reforms

The most important sport you've never heard of

Testing Jaguar's I-Pace in the harshest possible way

The three-wheeler that could make your car obsolete

Mazda CX-5 review: A class act

Bigger, better, bolder

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

BT_20190322_VTTEMBUSU_3731202.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners launching several funds totalling 1b yuan

BT_20190322_VISICC22_3731124.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SICC aims to raise awareness of the circular economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening