Coupe, Cabriolet and chop-chop versions of the Mercedes E-Class are here

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has lightly refreshed styling, and includes features such as wireless phone charging and a voice control system with Artificial Intelligence.

Singapore

THE latest Mercedes cars to hit town are strictly for the fun-loving. Distributor Daimler South-east Asia's first new models for the year are the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, along with the E 53 4Matic+, a powerful sedan from the company's high performance Mercedes-AMG label.

Daimler closed out 2020 by launching an updated version of the E-Class, the best-selling Mercedes in history. The two-door and open-top variants follow that up with lightly refreshed styling and the new features that made their way into the E-Class range last year, such as wireless phone charging and a voice control system with Artificial Intelligence.

Mercedes is by far the king of the coupe and convertible market in Singapore. Last year the brand put 791 such cars on the road here. Collectively, every other carmaker sold just 571 of them.

Daimler is pricing the E 200 Coupé and E 200 Cabriolet at S$307,888 and S$324,888 respectively, including Certificate Of Entitlement.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 costs S$428,888 with COE. Its six-cylinder engine sends 425 horsepower to all four wheels, enough to launch the car to 100km/h from standstill in just 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes has a full product pipeline for Singapore this year, with plans to launch the EQC, its first full-electric car, and its new flagship, the S-Class.

Meanwhile, global parent Daimler AG announced on Wednesday that it will split itself into two. It is spinning off its lorry and bus division and listing it on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of the year.

Existing shareholders will receive a "significant" majority stake in Daimler Truck, the company said in a statement. Daimler will eventually rename itself Mercedes-Benz.

Global chief executive and chairman Ola Kallenius said both divisions would perform better if separated. "Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Daimler Trucks & Buses are different businesses with specific customer groups, technology paths and capital needs," he said.

"Both companies operate in industries that are facing major technological and structural changes. Given this context, we believe they will be able to operate most effectively as independent entities, equipped with strong net liquidity and free from the constraints of a conglomerate structure."

A spokesman for Daimler Southeast Asia said it is unclear how the company's corporate structure here will be affected. Fewer than 100 of the company's 250 employees currently work for Daimler Truck.

Mr Kallenius said in an analysts' call that the split will enable Mercedes-Benz to "take the lead in electric drive and car software" and focus on luxury cars as a "pure play" carmaker.

All the better to stay the king of coupés and convertibles.