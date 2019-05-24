You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Goodyear’s Eagle F1 Supersport tyre is so racy, it’s almost illegal

Goodyear's new Eagle F1 Supersport tyres are one easy way for drivers to get a taste of what Ferraris and Porsches have to offer.
Fri, May 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190524_GOODYEAR24C_3790507.jpg
Goodyear invited BT to a private test track in Spain (above), where it fitted high performance cars with Eagle F1 Supersports. The American tyre giant will launch the Supersport family here in the third quarter of this year.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20190524_GOODYEAR24C_3790507.jpg
Goodyear invited BT to a private test track in Spain, where it fitted high performance cars with Eagle F1 Supersports (above). The American tyre giant will launch the Supersport family here in the third quarter of this year.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Ronda, Spain

WANT to make your car dance like a Porsche? One easy way is to borrow its shoes. That's the main idea behind the new Eagle F1 Supersport tyre range from Goodyear, the world's third largest tyre company by revenue.

The American tyre giant will launch the Supersport family here in the third quarter of this year, giving it a new entry in what the tyre industry calls the "ultra high performance" (UHP) category. The new product is meant to tempt drivers from established tyres made by Bridgestone, Michelin and Pirelli.

Goodyear hasn't set prices for its Supersport range, but UHP tyres typically cost more than S$400 apiece here - more than four times as much as regular tyres.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But these are hardly regular tyres for regular cars. The company says its experience in motor racing has given it the know-how to make fitting a set of Eagle F1 Supersports one quick way to improve a high performance car's laptimes.

"We've made use of knowledge and experience gained from racing in NASCAR, the World Endurance Championship and touring cars," says Jenner Powell, Goodyear's Asia-Pacific product director. "The features you'll find in the Supersport series are really features you'll find in our race tyres, although modified for the street."

Tyres used in racing are sticky, which helps cars grip the tarmac well, but they would be useless on the road. They have to warm up to an optimal temperature, have only a few hundred kilometres of useful life, and lack the grooves to drain out water on the road, which would make them useless in the rain.

With UHP tyres, engineers try to create tyres that grip well, but do so without the compromises that would make racing rubber illegal on the road.

Goodyear says its internal tests showed the Supersport tyre produces faster laps than direct equivalents from Michelin's Pilot Sport range, a tyre family well known by driving enthusiasts, thanks in part to the fact that many fast cars come straight from the factory fitted with them. The Supersport range actually consists of three new products. The basic Eagle F1 Supersport is aimed at drivers who enjoy the occasional fast drive, and is ideally suited to everything from hot hatches like a Volkswagen Golf GTI to everyday super cars from the likes of Porsche, Aston Martin and other high performance brands.

Next up is the Supersport R, which is aimed at driving enthusiasts who split their driving 50/50 between road and racing track, or even for those who compete in amateur motorsports events.

The headline-grabber though, is the Supersport RS, an extreme performer that features a rubber compound directly related to Goodyear's racing products, and the bare minimum of grooves to be road legal. It's the closest thing to a racing tyre that you can legally fit to your car, in other words.

To back up its claims, Goodyear invited The Business Times to a private test track in Spain, where it fitted a Ferrari 488 GTB with Eagle F1 Supersports and a more track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Supersport R rubbers, and handed us the keys.

Nothing spells confidence in tyres more than letting over-eager motoring journalists loose on the track in expensive super cars, after all.

Driven at what would be a fast pace on the road, the Supersports offered up more than enough grip for the Ferrari's performance, with a gradual loss of grip at the limit that made the 670 horsepower supercar feel approachable.

The Supersport R's capabilities on the other hand, certainly exceeded ours. Driven smoothly, the GT3 RS gripped the track heroically, even at full power out of tight corners. The tyre's limits were far in excess of our bravery.

As for the range-topping Supersport RS, Goodyear rather sensibly declined to let journalists try it for themselves, but pointed out that Porsche has approved the new tyre for its 911 GT3 and 911 GT2 RS models - two of its very fastest cars. Goodyear may be used to winning on the track, but clinching approval from Porsche is one victory that bodes well for its new tyres.

Hub

Mercedes EQC review: The Tesla-fighter from Benz is headed for Singapore

New BMW 3 Series review: Bumpy progress

The new Volkswagen Touareg aims for big-screen success in Singapore

Alpine A110 review: The best sports car you’ve never heard of

Solving the talent conundrum

Business China forum to promote sustainable development

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening