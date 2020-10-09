You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Honda City review: Urbane Redevelopment Authority

The cheapest four-door Honda pushes the compact sedan segment envelope with appeal that goes beyond basic motoring.
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201009_HONDAB_4275727.jpg
Honda has also cribbed from itself for the interior, particularly the cockpit which has the same appealing, driver-centric sensibility as the Civic sedan.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20201009_HONDAB_4275727.jpg
Honda has also cribbed from itself for the interior, particularly the cockpit which has the same appealing, driver-centric sensibility as the Civic sedan.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20201009_HONDAB_4275727.jpg
Honda has also cribbed from itself for the interior, particularly the cockpit which has the same appealing, driver-centric sensibility as the Civic sedan.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

EVERYONE seems to think that disruption in the car business applies to a growing number of oddball electric vehicle startups, but the Honda City is one example of a more sensible way to disturb the status quo. It pushes the envelope for cheap compact sedans, and is the kind of car you can write a cheque for without worrying that you've just bought your kid or parent a hunk of junk. That's Hondas for you.

This particular Honda doesn't look like a car designed primarily by bean counters, even though it has a five-figure price tag (with certificate of entitlement). If anything, Honda seems to have gone out on a limb to make the City more attractive, with good results.

Compact sedans often look dumpy because they have a small footprint married to a relatively tall stance, but the City looks relatively sleek because it's been stretched and widened but lowered, and it has a sloping rear roofline.

This version is the RS, which is the sportier trim compared to the more conventional SV variant, so it has hexagon-grille patterns, gloss black mirror caps and trim elements, and larger 16-inch wheels. All fetching stuff, to be sure, and who's to say you can't have a bit of fun even if you're keeping the spending low? Mind you, if you do want to keep things plain, there's a version of the Honda that costs S$89,999 with COE, a good S$3,000 less than the City RS.

More generally, the City's front end now resembles those of its bigger brothers, the Civic and Accord more closely. It's a more mature design as well, purposeful without being overwrought, with the full LED headlamps and generally clean lines giving it an aggressive, ready-to-go look.

Honda's even found the room for design flourishes. There's a character line that runs from the headlights all the way to the taillights, something Honda says was inspired by a katana sword.

That last bit sounds like a touch of marketing hyperbole, even if it does make the car look lower than it really is, but what's undeniable is that the City does have traits commonly found on pricier cars, and hardly ever seen on compact sedans until now.

Honda has also cribbed from itself for the interior, particularly the cockpit which has the same appealing, driver-centric sensibility as the Civic sedan. That starts with a leather steering wheel (again, not always a given for this segment) with sporty red-stitching and lovely-feeling buttons.

There's still plenty of black plastic on show, but Honda has a way of making the mundane look and feel more premium, for example, in the high quality of all the switchgear, and the unifying theme of red and black on the instruments and controls.

Another upscale touch is the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is made by audio specialists Alpine and boasts surprisingly good sound quality from its eight-speaker setup. It also plays nice with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - nice for the functionality those connectivity suites bring, but vital if the City's intended owner is a millennial.

"Compact" is a byword for "cramped" in some cases, but not with the City. The plunging roofline that gives the car its improved looks eats into rear passenger headroom, but the extremely generous legroom makes up for that, and ferrying around five adults can be done without outright strife.

The 519-litre boot is exceptional (considering a small European hatchback has typically three-quarters the space) with a wide-loading aperture, but don't count on any furniture runs here, since the rear seats don't fold down.

Given what's on display, it would have been forgivable if the City drove like every other compact sedan, that is, a fuss free and frugal experience and little else. Yet, as Honda fans have rightly come to expect, the City delivers a little extra from behind the wheel.

On paper, the modest 1.5-litre engine and continuously-variable transmission look to set up the City as yet another plodding, easy-to-drive small car. But while it's certainly not fast, it's ahead of other cars in the class, in that the acceleration feels more eager, and it has more zing at city speeds.

It also handles well, being responsive and stable at most speeds, and you can eke out a surprising amount of speed in corners if you remain committed. At the same time, it's relatively quiet, it's still not a large car and is blessedly easy to manage in carparks. It's also quite frugal, and if you can drive it with restraint it's easily capable of sipping less than six litres of petrol per 100km.

With sportier looks, good space, an above-par driving experience and fuel efficiency, there's not much more to ask for here.

If we did have a wish it would be for the inclusion of active safety features, the kind that keep you in lane or warn you of obstacles coming up, which are becoming more common in mainstream cars. Still, with six airbags and a new platform built to current crash test standards, the City should be otherwise solid in conventional safety terms.

Cars in this segment are supposed to be as bare-bones as possible, but the Honda City does shake things up without straying too far from its original brief.

If you've never considered one as a second family runabout, or a first car for junior so he'll stop asking to borrow the Porsche, now might be a good time to start.

It goes to show that there's plenty of mileage in solid improvement and evolution, with a little bit of risk taking thrown in. A City expands by construction, rather than disruption, after all.

Honda City 1.5 RS

Engine 1,498cc, in-line 4
Power 121hp at 6,600rpm
Torque 145Nm at 4,300rpm
Gearbox CVT automatic
0-100km/h 10.3 seconds
Top Speed 199km/h
Fuel Efficiency 5.6L/100km
Agent Kah Motor
Price S$92,999 with COE
Available Now

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 06:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps on supply cuts in US Gulf, wariness about North Sea, Opec

[NEW YORK] Oil settled above US$43 a barrel on Thursday on support from output shutdowns ahead of a storm in the US...

Oct 9, 2020 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise again amid conflicting signs on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose for a second straight session on Thursday amid conflicting signs on the prospects...

Oct 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Technology

IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth

[WASHINGTON] International Business Machines Corp is splitting itself into two public companies, capping a years-...

Oct 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Trump launches rare attack on loyal aides Pompeo, Barr

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced rare criticism of two of his most steadfast aides,...

Oct 8, 2020 11:49 PM
Transport

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

[LONDON] Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for