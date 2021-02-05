 Huracan STO: For S$1.3m you can buy a racing car from Lamborghini for the road, Hub - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Huracan STO: For S$1.3m you can buy a racing car from Lamborghini for the road

The S$1.3m Huracan STO debuts here on the back of record six-month sales for the Italian brand.
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210205_LAMBORGHINI1_4437094.jpg
Some 75 per cent of the Lamborghini Huracan STO's exterior panels are made from lightweight carbon fibre.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

LAMBORGHINI, the Italian sports car maker with a raging bull on its badge is charging into the Year of the Ox with the highest-performing version of its Huracan coupe to date.

The company claims the Huracan STO is essentially a road-legal race car. "STO" stands for "Super Trofeo Omologata", Italian for "super trophy homologation". It's a direct reference to the Super Trofeo and GT3 Evo racing Lamborghinis competing in various series around the world.

The Huracan STO was in town for a special preview at the Suntec International Convention Centre on Feb 4, and is expected to cost an estimated S$1.3 million when it arrives by the end of this year, roughly S$340,000 more than a standard Huracan Evo.

A press statement said the car's aerodynamics, driving dynamics programme, suspension and more have been updated to "allow customers to experience the emotions of a racing driver, daily, in a road-legal Lamborghini".

Lamborghini also put the car on an extreme weight loss programme, replacing even the interior upholstery, door handles, and carpets with lighter versions.

Some 75 per cent of the car's exterior panels are made from lightweight carbon fibre, resulting in a machine that weighs 43kg less than the next quickest Huracan model, the Performante.

Under the bonnet is a naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces 640 horsepower. Unlike the standard but equally powerful Huracan, the STO is rear-wheel drive, so while it's not any faster sprinting to 100km/h, its lack of mass should help it produce quicker lap times.

Lamborghini's regional director for Asia-Pacific, Francesco Scardaoni, told The Business Times at the preview event that even though the order books for the STO will only open later this year, customer response has been overwhelmingly positive. The company is rapidly recovering from a challenging 2020, he said.

"Lamborghini had a record 2019 in terms of sales (when it sold 8,205 cars), and then we were suddenly hit with this unpleasant surprise in 2020," Mr Scardaoni said.

The company had to close its factory for two months during the height of the pandemic in Italy, and continues to suffer from production delays today due to supply chain disruptions.

But Mr Scardaoni said that as restrictions lifted in the second half of the year, the company saw a quick rebound.

Pent-up demand from customers allowed Lamborghini to record its best ever six-month sales period in the second half of 2020.

Ultimately, the brand delivered 7,430 cars worldwide last year, a dip of nine per cent from 2019's figures.

The company expects further progress for 2021, albeit at a slower pace as markets continue their recovery. It is still fulfilling orders from last year, but also reported that more than half of this year's production capacity has already been sold.

Nevertheless, Mr Scardaoni acknowledges that the company has had to adapt to a "new normal" in a post-Covid world.

"Most of our customers are loyal to the brand, but they also want to continue to engage with us safely and responsibly," he said.

Lamborghini has responded by ramping up its digital presence through avenues such as online showrooms and virtual interactions on social media.

Contactless experiences, such as test drives and servicing appointments, are now also commonplace for its customers.

Mr Scardaoni said that while mass gatherings at events such as track days may not be feasible "within the next one to two years", he hopes that with the introduction of cars such as the Huracan STO, customers will get to enjoy the thrill of the Lamborghini experience even away from the race track.

Judging from the customer response so far and the bulging order book at the factory, there's reason for Lamborghini to be bullish about the year ahead.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

