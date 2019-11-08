You are here

Jaguar's most powerful car takes to the catwalk

British brand debuts the most powerful car in its Singapore model line-up, the F-Pace SVR sport utility vehicle (SUV)
The F-Pace SVR isn't just the most powerful, but also Jaguar's most expensive model currently on sale in Singapore.
JAGUAR has opened the cage on its new F-Pace SVR, a high-performance sport utility vehicle (SUV) showing it off to customers and the media last night. The event, at the brand's showroom on Leng Kee Road, featured a mini-fashion show in collaboration with fashion label Jo Kilda.

The 'SVR' badge is reserved for Jaguar's most powerful and sporty model variants, the cars having been tuned and improved by the brand's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) high-performance department.

That explains the presence of the 550hp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, which enables the SUV to deliver sports-car-worrying performance figures - 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h. Other features include upgraded suspension, bigger brakes, 22-inch wheels, and an external aerodynamic package.

Priced at S$388,999 with certificate of entitlement, the F-Pace SVR isn't just the most powerful, but also Jaguar's most expensive model currently on sale in Singapore.

While its catwalk debut might suggest a high street price tag, it's actually quite competitively priced, being significantly less expensive than equivalent German performance SUVs, like BMW's X3 M, which costs S$461,888 with certificate of entitlement, in comparison.

