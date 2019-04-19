Lamborghini Huracan Evo: Looking better than a million bucks

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE latest iteration of Lamborghini's most popular sports car, the Huracan Evo (left), was launched in Singapore on April 17, priced at S$998,000 without Certificate of Entitlement. Customers who place orders now can expect to receive their cars in the fourth quarter of this
