You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Local app takes charge of EVs

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20200911_MOTORAPP11_4236884.jpg
For S$38, AutoApp SG, an app-driven concierge service, says it will send a gofer to collect your car, take it to a charging station and return it with a full battery.
PHOTO: IGNITION LABS

Singapore

IF the thought of hunting for a charging station has kept you from making the switch to an electric car, a local app might change your mind. For S$38, AutoApp SG will send a gofer to collect your car, take it to a charging station and return it with a full battery.

The price includes the electricity, and the app's "service ambassador" will give your car a once-over before handing it back. The service insures customers' cars for up to S$300,000 while they're in their drivers' care.

Ignition Labs, the app's creator, has partnered with SP Group to supply the electricity. The company said the nation's grid operator happens to operate the largest network of fast chargers in the country, which made it the "best provider" for its EV Charge Concierge service.

The fee for the service will eventually rise to S$68, though Ignition Labs itself is uncertain when. A spokesperson told The Business Times that the startup set as low a price as possible, but has little idea of how much demand exists for a door-to-door EV charging service.

Ignition Labs says it created AutoApp SG so car owners here could effectively outsource the headaches of vehicle upkeep to its service ambassadors, by letting them take the wheel. Or, when it comes to topping up an electric car's batteries, take charge.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub

Board guidance in retrenchments

Mercedes GLA review: Closer to the Star

Electric Mini Cooper SE review: Watts up

How a Vietnamese logistics giant is staying nimble during a pandemic

Full steam ahead: Legend still on expansionary path despite Covid

Pushing the envelope on print

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

American Pharoah's owner files for personal bankruptcy

[NEW JERSEY] The owner of the Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharoah filed for personal bankruptcy protection,...

Sep 11, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

McLaren considers sale of global headquarters to raise cash

[LONDON] Luxury sports-car maker McLaren Automotive is considering a sale of its global headquarters as part of a...

Sep 10, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims flattening as labour market momentum ebbs

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week,...

Sep 10, 2020 11:28 PM
Banking & Finance

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

[LONDON] British e-commerce operator The Hut Group said its initial public offering could raise as much as US$2.4...

Sep 10, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.