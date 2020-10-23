You are here

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S review: Giant-killer

Some cars punch above their weight. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S pulverises.
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201023_MOTORMERC23Z1X2_4295425.jpg
In true AMG fashion, the 2.0-litre turbo engine has been fettled straight from the factory to give 421 horsepower, more than twice the output of regular 2.0-litre turbo engines.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20201023_MOTORMERC23Z1X2_4295425.jpg
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

MEET the most powerful compact saloon in the world, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+. Except that Mercedes-Benz insists on calling it a four-door coupe, because the styling is supposed to be all sleek and sexy.

No need to split hairs, because what counts here is not the body shape, but what's under the bonnet. In true AMG fashion, the 2.0-litre turbo engine has been fettled straight from the factory to give 421 horsepower, which is more than twice the output of regular 2.0-litre turbo engines.

In fact, the engine packs as much power as some 4.0-litre V8s, and when you find a straight piece of road to put your foot down, the CLA 45 no longer resembles a nice little Mercedes so much as a low-flying rocket. Taking off from a standing start, you can keep your right foot flat to the floor for about four seconds before you're in serious licence-losing territory.

With its intelligent four-wheel drive system, it sticks to tarmac like a leech, so the CLA 45 isn't merely a straight line sprinter.

Yet, when you're not giving it the full beans the car does roll around at urban speeds in a nicely civilised manner. The suspension is much more thumpy than what you get in a regular CLA, so the ride isn't exactly magic carpet quality, but the steering is razor sharp and power comes instantly, making it terrific for darting between traffic gaps.

It cruises quite well on the highway too, where the transmission's tall gearing helps to keep the engine revs low for better fuel economy and less noise. But this car's natural environment is a winding piece of road, where its amazing dynamic abilities really come to the fore.

If the CLA 45 S AMG is a little too hectic for your tastes, there's also the less powerful CLA 35. It packs a still-substantial 306 horsepower, but comes at a much lower price of S$234,888 with COE. But the CLA 45 S is what you need if you relish the thought of a petite Mercedes that can run with the big boys.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+

Engine 1,984cc, in-line 4, turbocharged
Power 421hp at 6750rpm
Torque 500Nm at 5000rpm
Gearbox 8-speed dual-clutch
0-100km/h 4.0 seconds
Top Speed 250km/h
Fuel Efficiency 8.3L/100km
Agent Cycle & Carriage
Price S$302,888 with COE
Available Now

