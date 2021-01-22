You are here

Missing the Singapore Motorshow? These could be the next best thing

Without the Singapore Motorshow to kick off this year's sales, two German brands are putting on their own exhibitions.
Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Audi is showcasing the e-tron 50, a less powerful version of an electric vehicle that it first put on sale here last year, and the e-tron Sportback 50 (above), a model with sportier styling.
PHOTO: AUDI SINGAPORE

Christopher Wehner, MD of BMW Asia (left), and Arnt Bayer, MD of Performance Motors, with the iX3.
PHOTO: BMW ASIA

Singapore

COVID-19 may have put the kibosh on this year's Singapore Motorshow, but for Audi and BMW, the show must go on. The German brands are hoping to kickstart their year here by showcasing new cars at their own mini-motorshows.

Both have carved out showroom space to set up displays designed to drum up interest in their cars, with electrobility as a major theme.

Audi is launching new versions of its battery-powered range of crossover cars at the e-tron Hub. The pop-up space within Audi's premises on Alexandra Road is showcasing the e-tron 50, a less powerful version of an Electric Vehicle (EV) that it first put on sale here last year, and the e-tron Sportback 50, a model with sportier styling.

The e-tron Hub, which is open until Feb 18, also features Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality exhibitions about the brand's EV technology.

Markus Schuster, managing director of Audi Singapore, described 2021 as "big year for electric mobility in Singapore." Citing new tax rebates for EVs and an expanding charging network, he said the push for electric cars fits with Audi's own ambitions to grow its sales of such cars.

Mr Schuster said the e-tron Hub is a way for Audi to share its knowledge about EV technology.

BMW's idea of putting on a show also involves electric drive. The brand is launching the 530e, a plug-in hybrid electric version of its popular 5 Series sedan, at BMW World SG. The event also offers visitors an early look at the iX3 half a year ahead of its launch in Singapore.

The battery-powered Sport Utility Vehicle is here because Christopher Wehner, the managing director of BMW Group Asia, called in favours at BMW's product planning department, where he last worked before moving to Singapore.

His eagerness to have the car here is linked to the fact that it embodies BMW's electrification strategy. The luxury carmaker is committed to building petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and full electric versions of its models to cater to different markets and consumer tastes. "Countries develop at different speeds towards electromobility," Mr Wehner said.

But BMW World SG has a broader scope than electric cars. It spans two showrooms, where more than 30 different cars and two motorcycles are on display. It is also where the brand is launching two high performance models, the M3 Competition and M4 Competition, as well as its most affordable car, the 116i.

BMW is hoping to keep up the sales momentum that saw it overtake Mercedes-Benz here last year, after authorised dealer Performance Motors put 4,355 cars on the road. Arnt Bayer, the company's managing director, said the dealership enjoyed its best ever month in November, only to break that sales record in December.

BMW, which outsold archrival Mercedes here by 234 cars, will be hoping that its mini-motorshow will help to keep it in the lead. While the event has much on show, there is also much at stake.

