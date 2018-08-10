Niro EV: Kia's first electric car is headed for Singapore

Singapore

THE market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Singapore could get a jolt when a battery-powered version of the Kia Niro arrives. Once it's launched here early next year, it will give mass-market buyers a third EV to consider, alongside models from Hyundai and Renault.

The Niro EV comes in two versions that can either cover 450km or 300km on a single charge, depending on battery size. Its 204 horsepower motor launches it to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds - slightly less time than it takes the electric BMW i3 to do the same.

A source from Cycle & Carriage Kia told The Business Times that the Niro EV would suit fleet operators well because EVs are much cheaper to run and maintain than fuel-powered cars.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The company is willing to bring the car in because it will enable it to establish a playbook for how to market EVs in Singapore, should the technology catch on rapidly here.

The Niro EV's presence will also be good for its maker's image, added the source. It will show that while Kia has mastered low cost, it can also do high tech.