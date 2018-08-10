You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Niro EV: Kia's first electric car is headed for Singapore

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180810_KIA10A_3527872.jpg

Singapore

THE market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Singapore could get a jolt when a battery-powered version of the Kia Niro arrives. Once it's launched here early next year, it will give mass-market buyers a third EV to consider, alongside models from Hyundai and Renault.

The Niro EV comes in two versions that can either cover 450km or 300km on a single charge, depending on battery size. Its 204 horsepower motor launches it to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds - slightly less time than it takes the electric BMW i3 to do the same.

A source from Cycle & Carriage Kia told The Business Times that the Niro EV would suit fleet operators well because EVs are much cheaper to run and maintain than fuel-powered cars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company is willing to bring the car in because it will enable it to establish a playbook for how to market EVs in Singapore, should the technology catch on rapidly here.

The Niro EV's presence will also be good for its maker's image, added the source. It will show that while Kia has mastered low cost, it can also do high tech.

Hub

Comply or Explain 2.0: What’s the Difference?

Kia Cerato review: A Korean car for the price of a Japanese meal

Why the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a hot prospect at S$1.3m

From orange peel to AI: the strange things that shape tyres

Mazda 6 review: Dripping with 6 appeal

The surprising virtue of impatience at Mazda

Editor's Choice

Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
3 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening