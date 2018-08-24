You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Skoda Octavia review: Five doors for the price of four

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180824_SKODA24L69D_3541136.jpg
SKODA OCTAVIA 1.0 TSI AMBITION PLUS.

Singapore

SINGAPOREANS love saloons. According to the Land Transport Authority, they outsold hatchbacks three to one in 2017. This might explain why the Jetta used to make up more than a third of Volkswagen's Singapore sales.

That model may have been retired, but there is a worthy successor from Skoda, Volkswagen's value-driven subsidiary. The Octavia may technically be a hatchback, but if any car can woo a Singaporean to give five doors a try, it is this.

In many ways, the Octavia picks up where the Jetta left off. It shares its mechanicals with the Volkswagen Golf, but features a much larger body: 412mm longer, with 66mm for the wheelbase alone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That makes the Octavia a seriously roomy car. Rear passengers have ample space to stretch, and the boot is enormous, with a 590-litre capacity. Not only that, the tailgate means a much larger aperture than a saloon's, making it a cinch to load cargo.

Up in front, the ambience is almost as premium as in a Volkswagen, especially thanks to the slick eight-inch touchscreen, although it is not hard to find evidence of cost-cutting; the clacky steering wheel controls and gearshift paddles, for instance.

Thankfully, the driving experience is anything but budget. The soft suspension comfortably shrugs off patchwork roads, and the refinement makes it easy to unwittingly cruise faster than intended. The engine may be tiny, but a turbocharger makes it admirably virile.

The same goes for equipment levels: seven airbags, a reverse camera, cruise control and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are all standard, and there are nifty touches such as an umbrella compartment under the passenger seat and bag hooks in the boot.

You have to pay a price for all that: S$108,400 (including Certificate of Entitlement).

The Octavia does offer loads of comfort and barang barang-carrying practicality, but it is dearer than its rivals. Maybe it would help to think of the Octavia as a car that offers five doors for the price of four.

Singaporeans love saloons, but we love a bargain even more.

SKODA OCTAVIA 1.0 TSI AMBITION PLUS

Engine 999cc, in-line three, turbocharged
Power 114hp at 5,500rpm
Torque 220Nm at 2,000rpm
Gearbox Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic
Top Speed 202kmh
0-100kmh 10.0 seconds
Fuel efficiency 5.0L/100km
Price S$111,400 with COE
Agent Skoda Singapore
Available Now

Hub

A more affordable way to maintain your Lamborghini

Who needs a car showroom? Public spaces are the way to go now

BMW i3s review: Let the sparks fly

Suzuki Swift review: Delivering a swift kick

Timely showcase

Lunar wonder

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening