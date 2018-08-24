You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Suzuki Swift review: Delivering a swift kick

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20180824_SWIFT243NSR_3541216.jpg
SUZUKI SWIFT.

BT_20180824_SWIFT243NSR_3541216.jpg
SUZUKI SWIFT.

BT_20180824_SWIFT243NSR_3541216.jpg
SUZUKI SWIFT.

Singapore

IT'S back, the little city hatch with that alliterative, mellifluous name, the Suzuki Swift. This habitual bestseller for its maker made a quiet exit from our market when pricey Certificates Of Entitlement made it too expensive to sell well here.

The good news is, in its latest iteration, it lives up to its moniker pretty well. It's powered by a chirpy three-cylinder turbo engine and six-speed transmission, and when you ask it to chase the horizon, it really feels like it puts its heart into it.

On paper, the dash to 100km/h takes all of 10 seconds, but the actual experience makes the Swift seem, well, swifter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That might be down to its personality; the Swift may be a mere machine, but it has the soul of a puppy on coffee.

That would explain the handling, too. It doesn't turn into bends so much as bound at them, but never feels as if it's waiting to bite you for wanting it to hustle.

The skinny tyres don't offer fearsome levels of grip, but this is still the kind of car that you feel able to take liberties with. Basically, it's archetypal of the way zippy small cars can be a hoot to drive.

There are compromises that tend to come with cars of this size, however.

The Suzuki has that jittery, busy ride that lightweight cars often do, and the engine buzzes noticeably at idle.

As a matter of fact, the Swift feels like Suzuki built it down to a cost, skimping on sound insulation here, and choosing the cabin plastics more for durability than tactile quality there.

And while the Swift offers a surprisingly habitable space in the back and a decent boot, it's easy to buy a bigger car with more power and more features for similar money - the new Kia Cerato is an obvious candidate.

It doesn't help that a S$10,000 pollution surcharge under the Vehicular Emissions Scheme has nudged what is a car aimed at the proletariat towards bourgeois pricing territory.

Yet, it's hard to think of a car that offers more fun for the money, so there are a couple of circumstances in which the Swift makes perfect sense: As a first car, for example, which you'll enjoy for its jolly nature and zesty performance until you need something bigger.

Or you might be the sort of person who got a finance degree precisely so you wouldn't end up driving a Suzuki Swift, in which case you could consider buying one for your offspring (it has six airbags) or for the people from which you sprang (it's so easy to operate, the captain of the Titanic couldn't have crashed it).

Either way, there's something appealing about cars that drive with a bit of brio but are uncomplicated about it, and the Swift embodies precisely those qualities. If one of these Suzukis does end up in your porch, there's bound to be the odd tussle for the key.

Better learn to be swift yourself.

SUZUKI SWIFT

Engine 998cc, turbo in-line 4
Power 110hp at 5,500rpm
Torque 160Nm at 1,700 to 4,000rpm
Gearbox Six-speed auto
0-100km/h 10.0 seconds
Top Speed 190km/h
Fuel Efficiency 5.7 L/100km
Agent Champion Motors
Price S$78,900 with COE
Available Now

 

Hub

A more affordable way to maintain your Lamborghini

Who needs a car showroom? Public spaces are the way to go now

BMW i3s review: Let the sparks fly

Skoda Octavia review: Five doors for the price of four

Timely showcase

Lunar wonder

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
4 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening