Test drive a Kia from home

Cycle & Carriage has launched a concierge test drive service for potential buyers to try out Kia cars wherever they want. The Kia Cerato has been the most popular test drive vehicle by far.

WHO needs showrooms? Cycle & Carriage (C&C) has launched a concierge test drive service here that lets potential buyers try out Kia cars wherever they want.

Interested customers book a test drive at the Cycle & Carriage Kia website a day ahead of time, and an appointed sales consultant confirms the details by phone. The same sales executive then shows up at the appointed address the next day with the requested test drive car.

The Korean car maker's dealer has flirted with different ways to get people to try its cars before. In March 2018, C&C launched the Kia Hands On programme, an online booking platform that allowed potential buyers to take its cars for a spin without a sales executive present.

But this is the first time the company is taking its cars straight to customers. The company says the test drive car of choice can be delivered to any location in Singapore, but it only offers the service on weekdays. The Kia Cerato, a compact 1.6-litre sedan that costs S$82,999 and up (inclusive of certificate of entitlement), has been the most popular test drive vehicle by far.

C&C declined to reveal how many people have test driven a new Kia this way, and said the service is still in an "early phase". The company also told The Business Times it has yet to tabulate how many concierge test drives actually result in a sale.

The Kia distributor said the concierge test drive programme is part of a wider plan "to improve the customer experience", and that it will likely make it a permanent offering. If a showroom is traditionally for convincing people to take a new car home, C&C's concierge service means the sales person only has to make you want to keep it there.