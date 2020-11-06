You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

The Gladiator that doesn't want to bash you about

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201106_1JEEP_4315490.jpg
Given that the Gladiator is largely confined to Singapore, it's just as well that despite the rugged looks, it's actually a pretty comfortable car.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

TAKE a Jeep Wrangler, stick a flatbed onto the back, and you have the Gladiator. That's the basic premise of this very unique looking truck, but as always, the devil is in the details.

Besides having a longer wheelbase, it also features a more heavily reinforced chassis and when you look under the car, you'll find that it uses a solid axle at the front as well as the rear.

According to Jeep, this is the only series production truck you can buy anywhere in the world with a solid front axle, which gives the Gladiator an edge in serious off-roading, should you ever need to carry all your gear someplace off the grid.

It's powered by a 289 horsepower, 3.6-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a transfer case allows for selecting different four and two-wheel drive modes depending on the terrain. It's a classic Jeep, so the roof panels, doors, and even the windscreen is removable should you want to engage in some hardcore, low-speed expeditioning.

Much of that is academic, of course. With a flat-bed in the back, the Gladiator is a commercial vehicle, and there are restrictions on driving those into Malaysia, where people who love to bathe their cars in mud tend to go.

Given that the Gladiator is largely confined to Singapore, it's just as well that despite the rugged looks, it's actually a pretty comfortable car. Thanks to the longer wheelbase, its drives better on highways than its shorter Wrangler sibling.

There's Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, comfy seats, and a nicely quiet cabin when all the roof panels are in place.

There's no reason to miss any of the creature comforts of a regular sport utility vehicle because they are mostly here. It might be called a Gladiator and look as tough as nails, but that doesn't mean the Jeep can't have a softer side.

Jeep Gladiator Overland

Engine 3,604cc, V6
Power 289hp at 6,400rpm
Torque 347Nm at 4,100rpm
Gearbox 8-speed automatic
Top speed 156km/h
0-100km/h 8.1 seconds
Fuel efficiency 10.8L/100km
Price S$159,999 (without COE)
Agent Chrysler Jeep Automotive of Singapore
Available Now

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub

Driving corporate culture

New Kia Sorento is literally a big deal

The connected cars of the future are all talk and some action

Audi's famous 5 comes alive

Reimagining global supply chains in a pandemic

The smart car buying guide

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 12:35 AM
Life & Culture

Britain's most fashionable man? Vogue hails Prince Charles

[LONDON] His daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan are regularly lauded for their fashion sense, but 71-year-old Prince...

Nov 6, 2020 12:31 AM
Government & Economy

Denmark's mink cull a 'black day' for farmers

[COPENHAGEN] Denmark's mink industry faced economic collapse after health authorities discovered a mutated...

Nov 6, 2020 12:24 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC 'fraudulently deceived' by Lim family into lending US$111.7m to Hin Leong, suit says

[SINGAPORE] HSBC is suing the Lim family and an employee of bankrupt oil trader Hin Leong Trading to recover US$85....

Nov 6, 2020 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London ditches plan to create own electronic exchanges

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London has dropped ambitious plans to set up its own electronic exchanges and will work with...

Nov 6, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak boosts £200b jobs rescue

[LONDON] Finance minister Rishi Sunak ploughed more money into Britain's £200 billion (S$353.9 billion) economic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for