The Gladiator that doesn't want to bash you about

TAKE a Jeep Wrangler, stick a flatbed onto the back, and you have the Gladiator. That's the basic premise of this very unique looking truck, but as always, the devil is in the details.

Besides having a longer wheelbase, it also features a more heavily reinforced chassis and when you look under the car, you'll find that it uses a solid axle at the front as well as the rear.

According to Jeep, this is the only series production truck you can buy anywhere in the world with a solid front axle, which gives the Gladiator an edge in serious off-roading, should you ever need to carry all your gear someplace off the grid.

It's powered by a 289 horsepower, 3.6-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a transfer case allows for selecting different four and two-wheel drive modes depending on the terrain. It's a classic Jeep, so the roof panels, doors, and even the windscreen is removable should you want to engage in some hardcore, low-speed expeditioning.

Much of that is academic, of course. With a flat-bed in the back, the Gladiator is a commercial vehicle, and there are restrictions on driving those into Malaysia, where people who love to bathe their cars in mud tend to go.

Given that the Gladiator is largely confined to Singapore, it's just as well that despite the rugged looks, it's actually a pretty comfortable car. Thanks to the longer wheelbase, its drives better on highways than its shorter Wrangler sibling.

There's Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, comfy seats, and a nicely quiet cabin when all the roof panels are in place.

There's no reason to miss any of the creature comforts of a regular sport utility vehicle because they are mostly here. It might be called a Gladiator and look as tough as nails, but that doesn't mean the Jeep can't have a softer side.

Jeep Gladiator Overland

Engine 3,604cc, V6

Power 289hp at 6,400rpm

Torque 347Nm at 4,100rpm

Gearbox 8-speed automatic

Top speed 156km/h

0-100km/h 8.1 seconds

Fuel efficiency 10.8L/100km

Price S$159,999 (without COE)

Agent Chrysler Jeep Automotive of Singapore

Available Now