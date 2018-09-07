The Kia inspired by a Maserati

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Frankfurt
THE Kia Stinger GT may have been launched in Singapore only this year, but in some ways the striking fastback was born five decades ago.
The man who created it, Gregory Guillaume, grew up in the 1970s and remembers family road trips between Paris and St Tropez. One car
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg