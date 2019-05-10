The most powerful car Mercedes makes is almost here

Mark Raine, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's vice-president of sales and marketing: "We found that there are quite a lot of people in the market who want super-sports car performance, but who need a bit more practicality for daily use."

Sepang, Malaysia

THE most powerful car that Mercedes currently builds made its regional debut at Malaysia's Sepang Circuit on May 3. Also the brawniest four-door car with a three-pointed star on its nose in history, the 639-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe could be in Singapore as early as July.

No pricing specifics are available, but based on how much it costs in other markets, the flagship GT 63 S version could retail for as much as S$900,000 including Certificate of Entitlement, potentially making it the most expensive Mercedes on sale here.

Although the new model is officially part of Mercedes-AMG's GT sports car line-up, and shares many of the smaller car's styling cues, the GT 4-Door is actually more closely related to the E-Class sedan.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

That bodes well for the comfort of rear seat occupants, who would be either ensconced in two standard individual bucket seats, or stretched out over an optional three-seat bench.

But the party is up in front, where explosive power resides under the bonnet. The GT 63 S has the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine as other "63"-badged AMG models, but here it's in its highest state of tune.

The car has all-wheel drive and a quick-shifting nine-speed transmission, and its performance figures read more like those of a supercar; 100km/h comes up in a breathtaking 3.2 seconds, and given enough road and bravery, you will see more than 300km/h on the speedometer.

The extreme speed is only part of the point.

"We found that there are quite a lot of people in the market who want super-sports car performance, but who need a bit more practicality for daily use, so merging the business-like character of a four-door coupe with a Gran Turismo is an ideal symbiosis for those high-end customers," said Mark Raine, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's vice-president of sales and marketing.

For all its headline figures, the GT 63 S is not expected to be the volume seller. That role will be left to the GT 53, the GT 4-Door's entry-level variant in Singapore.

That version is powered by a more modest 3.0-litre inline-six with 435hp.

It features clever mild hybrid tech that can deliver intermittent boosts of electric power, but most importantly, should come with a price tag that's lower by 30 per cent.