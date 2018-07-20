You are here

This Range Rover SUV can beat a Ferrari

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

MOVE aside, Ferrari. The fastest Range Rover to date is in town.

A Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on steroids, the large, upscale Range Rover Sport SVR has an updated engine with 575 horsepower, enough to catapult it to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 283km/h.

The three-model Range Rover Sport range has been given a general makeover, with new lamps, a tweaked front grille and redesigned bumpers.

The cabin gets Range Rover's latest dual-screen infotainment system, which largely wipes the dashboard clean of physical switches and replaces them with two 10 inch, high-definition touchscreens.

The interior has 10 power points for charging mobile devices.

Prices start at S$384,999 for the 3.0-litre supercharged Range Rover Sport with five seats, and top out at S$619,999 for the speedy Sport SVR.

Similar updates were made to the Range Rover, which was also launched here on July 16 at a pop-up showroom at The Paragon, at S$502,999. It has redesigned seats that are wider and softer than before, along with the new dual-screen infotainment setup.

Range Rover says the Sport SVR is a Ferrari-beater because it set a time of 9 min 51 sec on the famously twisty Tianmen Mountain pass in China this year, with racing driver Ho Pin Tung at the wheel. The time eclipsed a record of 10 min 31 sec set by an amateur driver in a Ferrari 458 Italia in 2016.

Amazing what steroids can do for you.

