You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Volkswagen Polo review: VW beats its baby

VW's collaboration with Beats audio will draw eyes and ears, but it's the car's substance that count.
Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181123_POLO23A_3625342.jpg
The Polo has matured significantly. That is not only obvious from its more sophisticated design and ride quality, but also the fact that it has far more space - for passengers and cargo.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20181123_POLO23A_3625342.jpg
The Polo's Beats-branded sound system has six speakers, 300 watts of power, and just like real Beats headphones, a big emphasis on bass thanks to a thumping subwoofer in the boot.

Singapore

IF YOUNGER consumers have fallen out of love with cars, maybe Volkswagen can win them over to the new Polo with help from hip audio company Beats.

At S$99,400 with COE, the Polo Beats is the better-equipped model than the basic Polo Comfortline that goes for $90,900 with COE.

The price difference accounts for a panoramic sunroof, special red trim on the dashboard, patterned "Tracks" fabric seats, and a fully-computerised instrument cluster.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also adds a rear camera and the ability to self-park, both a boon for beginners caught in a tight spot.

It also pays for the Beats-branded sound system that has six speakers, 300 watts of power, and just like real Beats headphones, a big emphasis on bass thanks to a thumping subwoofer in the boot.

But if you go easy on streaming Meghan Trainor through your smartphone - the 8.0-inch infotainment system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable - you'll also realise that collaboration aside, the Polo has matured significantly.

That is obvious from its more sophisticated design and ride quality, but also the fact that it has far more space (for passengers and cargo), is much quieter and composed, and doesn't feel at all like its price position as the least expensive Volkswagen around.

At the same time, it still has the same zip and perkiness of a small car that's fun to drive.

It's not the cheapest small car around, but even without Beats, the Polo remains a solid German compact car that's finally reached a level where it can meet, and beat, the competition head-on.

VOLKSWAGEN POLO BEATS 1.0 TFSI

Engine 999cc, in-line 3, turbocharged
Power 115hp at 5,000-5,500rpm
Torque 200Nm at 2,000-3,500rpm
Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch automatic
Top Speed 200km/h
0-100km/h 9.5 seconds
Fuel efficiency 4.9L/100km
Price S$99,400 with COE
Agent Volkswagen Singapore
Available Now

Hub

Mercedes CLS review: Drive this to sharpen your EQ

How to use your phone while driving properly - and legally

Developments progressing well towards modernisation and prosperity

Oman is open to all

Destination Oman

Digital transformation well on track

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening