Volkswagen Polo review: VW beats its baby

The Polo has matured significantly. That is not only obvious from its more sophisticated design and ride quality, but also the fact that it has far more space - for passengers and cargo.

The Polo's Beats-branded sound system has six speakers, 300 watts of power, and just like real Beats headphones, a big emphasis on bass thanks to a thumping subwoofer in the boot.

IF YOUNGER consumers have fallen out of love with cars, maybe Volkswagen can win them over to the new Polo with help from hip audio company Beats.

At S$99,400 with COE, the Polo Beats is the better-equipped model than the basic Polo Comfortline that goes for $90,900 with COE.

The price difference accounts for a panoramic sunroof, special red trim on the dashboard, patterned "Tracks" fabric seats, and a fully-computerised instrument cluster.

It also adds a rear camera and the ability to self-park, both a boon for beginners caught in a tight spot.

It also pays for the Beats-branded sound system that has six speakers, 300 watts of power, and just like real Beats headphones, a big emphasis on bass thanks to a thumping subwoofer in the boot.

But if you go easy on streaming Meghan Trainor through your smartphone - the 8.0-inch infotainment system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable - you'll also realise that collaboration aside, the Polo has matured significantly.

That is obvious from its more sophisticated design and ride quality, but also the fact that it has far more space (for passengers and cargo), is much quieter and composed, and doesn't feel at all like its price position as the least expensive Volkswagen around.

At the same time, it still has the same zip and perkiness of a small car that's fun to drive.

It's not the cheapest small car around, but even without Beats, the Polo remains a solid German compact car that's finally reached a level where it can meet, and beat, the competition head-on.

VOLKSWAGEN POLO BEATS 1.0 TFSI

Engine 999cc, in-line 3, turbocharged

Power 115hp at 5,000-5,500rpm

Torque 200Nm at 2,000-3,500rpm

Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Top Speed 200km/h

0-100km/h 9.5 seconds

Fuel efficiency 4.9L/100km

Price S$99,400 with COE

Agent Volkswagen Singapore

Available Now