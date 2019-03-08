You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Volvo takes the slow lane to safety

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20190308_VOLVO8_3717937.jpg
Mr Samuelsson says Volvo is looking at ways to tackle other dangerous driver behaviour.

Singapore

IS Volvo about to become "Slowvo"? The Swedish car maker has announced that it will limit the maximum speed of its new cars to 180 kmh from next year onwards.

The move is part of the safety-minded brand's ambitious goal to ensure that no one is killed in a Volvo by 2020.

Voluntary speed limits are already a common practice in the car industry. Germany's main manufacturers have a "gentleman's agreement" to limit their machines to 250 kmh, for example.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But that creates its own opportunities. Daimler's Mercedes-AMG brand charges customers extra if they want to buy their high performance cars with a higher top speed, for example.

Japan's car makers limit their machines to 180 kmh for the domestic market, after informally agreeing to do so among themselves in 1998.

Volvo said that it is slowing its cars down because people simply drive too fast for their own good.

"As humans, we all understand the dangers with snakes, spiders and heights. With speeds, not so much," Jan Ivarsson, a safety expert from Volvo Cars, said in a statement.

"People often drive too fast in a given traffic situation, and have poor speed adaption in relation to that traffic situation and their own capabilities as a driver. We need to support better behaviour, and help people realise and understand that speeding is dangerous."

Figures from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration in the US show that 25 per cent of all traffic fatalities in 2017 there were caused by speeding.

Volvo said that safety technologies are not enough to prevent death or serious injury above certain speeds. It is also researching how to use geofencing to automatically slow its cars down around schools and hospitals.

Apart from cutting speed, the company is now looking at ways to tackle other dangerous driver behaviour.

"We want to start a conversation about whether car makers have the right or maybe even an obligation to install technology in cars that changes their driver's behaviour, to tackle things like speeding, intoxication or distraction," said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars.

Louis Soon, a designer who drives a Volvo XC40, told The Business Times that he disagrees with the move. "I think it takes away the freedom of choice. Not that anyone would do more than 180 kmh anyway, but it should be a decision for us to make since we are buying the cars," he said.

But Volvo said that its experts are acting soundly. "Because of our research, we know where the problem areas are when it comes to ending serious injuries and fatalities in our cars," said Mr Samuelsson. "And while a speed limitation is not a cure-all, it's worth doing if we can even save one life."

Hub

Heritage And Luxury At The Kempinski

The car company that pays you to buy from its rivals

Along came two Spiders — from McLaren

Bentley Continental GT Convertible review: Roofless but not toothless

BMW X5 review: Leader of the pack

SPH Golf extends reach into China

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening