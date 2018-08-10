Why the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a hot prospect at S$1.3m

Paul Harris (left), Rolls-Royce Motor Cars regional director for Asia- Pacific, and Karsono Kwee, executive chairman of Eurokars Group, with the Cullinan.

Singapore

THE first sport utility vehicle (SUV) from Rolls-Royce has landed, with a price tag of S$1,268,888. The Cullinan was launched at the Ritz-Carlton on Aug 7. The occasion marked the car's South-east Asian debut.

The price excludes Certificate Of Entitlement and optional extras, but it makes the Cullinan half a million dollars cheaper than Rolls-Royce's flagship, the Phantom.

The money buys a mammoth SUV with a 6.75-litre V12 engine, and buyers can choose between two seating configurations.

The Individual Seats option puts two opulent chairs in the back for the typical Rolls-Royce experience, while the Lounge Seats package offers three-abreast seating, for family- minded customers.

Paul Harris, the brand's regional director for Asia-Pacific, called the launch "a seminal moment" in Rolls-Royce's history.

A spokesman declined to say how many Cullinans have been ordered in Singapore, but added that response has been "positive". Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore, the dealership owned by Eurokars Group, said that more than 300 people attended the Cullinan's launch.

Early buyers will receive their cars in the last quarter of the year, but the Cullinan now has a waiting list that stretches into 2019.