THE new Tuas Port will use automated technology to carry out its key operations. When fully completed in 2040, the mega port will be the world's largest fully automated terminal. The facility will be twice the size of Ang Mo Kio, and feature technology such as automated wharf and yard functions and full-electric automated guided vehicles. To be operated by PSA, it will vastly ramp up Singapore's cargo capacity and create a variety of different jobs.

Tuas Port will be able to cater to the world's largest container ships, with 26 kilometres of deep-water berths. It will also have space set aside for companies to be located to improve the links between port and businesses. The mega port will be able to handle 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, nearly double of last year's 36 million TEUs. TEU is the unit of measurement for cargo capacity. The S$20-billion port will be developed in four phases, with construction work on the second phase started in July this year. Its first berths are slated to start operating in 2021.