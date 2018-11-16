Melissa Kwee

CEO, NVPC

"In today's fast-changing context, we see the heightened need for a new type of leadership to emerge. We need leaders who are unafraid to dig deeper, give of themselves, reshape business strategies and build bridges across society to unlock value, unleash talent, and courageously address the cynics with concrete action and integrity.

Through our Champions, we witness examples of business as a force for good. The range of Champions challenge the stereotype that only the large and established can make a difference. Today, we recognise the Champions that not only go the extra mile to influence people, improve processes and systems, but moreover galvanise whole systems of customers, suppliers and the public to influence and deliver benefits to stakeholders in their supply chain. By integrating giving into their everyday business function and DNA, they create meaningful and sustainable impact.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

May goodness truly be the business of every organisation."

Mildred Tan

Chairman, NVPC

"For the second year, NVPC is honouring exemplary companies as our Champions of Good. I am truly inspired when companies integrate giving as part of their corporate values with employees and senior management alike galvanising support to meet the needs of the community.

It is a pleasure to witness NVPC and our partners continue to add 60 companies this year to a robust pool of champions and advocates. To-date, we have conferred 105 of these recognitions since last year's inauguration.

In their aspirations to do good, our Champions have also inspired greatness.

Together, we enliven and embrace the giving culture, enrol cause champions, and ignite the passion in corporate do-gooders to build a City of Good!"