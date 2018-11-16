You are here

Home > Hub > Champions Of Good 2018

Introduction and acknowledgements

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181116_NVPC_3613267.jpg

BT_20181116_PLANT_3617861.jpg
“For the painting Prosperous, the birds symbolise the joy in our lives . . . The pomegranate represents success and prosperity,” says Mr Gan.
PHOTO: UOB

SINCE the establishment of the Company of Good in 2016 by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, we've been heartened by the stories of companies stepping up to do more for the larger community, or for important causes that affect our world today. Champions of Good was started as a platform to celebrate corporates who have shown their commitment to the wider community, even as they continue to perform in business.

By roping in their stakeholders to do good, and in keeping with their bold promises to the community, these Champions are showing everyone else what it means to give back, and what it means to be a business in today's fast-changing society. Champions of Good recognise that they are not just profit-driven machines, as traditional stakeholder viewpoints have espoused. Instead, they are all citizens of the world, with a moral imperative and responsibility to do what is right, and to possibly right what is wrong.

These Champions are paving the way for a new form of leadership that is crucially needed in society, and through the stories in this supplement, we hope that you feel inspired to do the same too. It's no longer about one person, or one organisation - we need the power of all to work together to drive meaningful change in the world.

Businesses have long shown that they can be a force for good. Champions are showing that businesses are already a force for good, when everyone is in it together.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MASTER STROKES

MARINE turbocharger specialist Tru-Marine Pte Ltd has engaged local watercolourist Aaron Gan to work with students of Genesis School for Special Education to create a series of unique watercolour works that are showcased at the Champions of Good conferment ceremony.

Mr Gan had his solo show Life as Art in 2015 and capped the year by winning the UOB Painting of the Year Gold Award, Established Category, Singapore.

Joy series is a continuation of the monochromatic long scroll, Chinese-stylised paintings that were featured in the solo show and depict happiness and gratitude. In 2018, Mr Gan was appointed the art ambassador for Faber-Castell, Singapore.

Tru-Marine, Mr Gan and Genesis School also created the trophy paintings that will be presented to the Champions during the ceremony.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We would like to extend our special gratitude to:

  • Mr Heng Swee Keat, Minister for Finance, for conferring the recognition to our Champions of Good as our Guest of Honour;
  • Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the Singapore Business Federation Foundation for their support and presence at the event;
  • Our Judging Panel for thoughtfully selecting the Champions of Good;
  • The Business Times for the Supplement;
  • Pathlight School for their enthralling performance;
  • Bynd Artisan who sponsored customised gifts for our Guest of Honour and distinguished guests;
  • Tru-Marine, watercolourist Mr Aaron Gan and Genesis School for Special Education on their collaboration for the art trophies and gifts for our Guest of Honour;
  • Cerebral Pte Ltd as our professional event organiser;
  • Luo Zixiang Film Art Photography and What Production for capturing the event’s best moments;
  • Ms Irene Ang, our outstanding emcee;

And everyone who helped make this event a fitting tribute to Singapore’s corporate giving champions!

We would like to extend our gratitude to the following trade associations and chambers of commerce for their assistance during our marketing outreach:

  • American Chamber of Commerce
  • Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Singapore
  • Australian Chamber of Commerce, Singapore
  • British Chamber of Commerce Singapore
  • Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
  • European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
  • French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
  • Orchard Road Business Association
  • Singapore Hotel Association
  • Singapore Human Resources Institute
  • Singapore International Chamber of Commerce
  • Singapore National Employers Federation
  • Singapore Retailers Association
  • Singapore Shipping Association
  • SG Tech
  • Singapore Association for Private Education
  • Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Hub

Foreword

Investing in driving change

Business of doing good

Part of the job

Measuring impact for better focus

Size doesn't matter

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Mak Yuen Teen.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening