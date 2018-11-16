Introduction and acknowledgements

“For the painting Prosperous, the birds symbolise the joy in our lives . . . The pomegranate represents success and prosperity,” says Mr Gan.

SINCE the establishment of the Company of Good in 2016 by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, we've been heartened by the stories of companies stepping up to do more for the larger community, or for important causes that affect our world today. Champions of Good was started as a platform to celebrate corporates who have shown their commitment to the wider community, even as they continue to perform in business.

By roping in their stakeholders to do good, and in keeping with their bold promises to the community, these Champions are showing everyone else what it means to give back, and what it means to be a business in today's fast-changing society. Champions of Good recognise that they are not just profit-driven machines, as traditional stakeholder viewpoints have espoused. Instead, they are all citizens of the world, with a moral imperative and responsibility to do what is right, and to possibly right what is wrong.

These Champions are paving the way for a new form of leadership that is crucially needed in society, and through the stories in this supplement, we hope that you feel inspired to do the same too. It's no longer about one person, or one organisation - we need the power of all to work together to drive meaningful change in the world.

Businesses have long shown that they can be a force for good. Champions are showing that businesses are already a force for good, when everyone is in it together.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

MASTER STROKES

MARINE turbocharger specialist Tru-Marine Pte Ltd has engaged local watercolourist Aaron Gan to work with students of Genesis School for Special Education to create a series of unique watercolour works that are showcased at the Champions of Good conferment ceremony.

Mr Gan had his solo show Life as Art in 2015 and capped the year by winning the UOB Painting of the Year Gold Award, Established Category, Singapore.

Joy series is a continuation of the monochromatic long scroll, Chinese-stylised paintings that were featured in the solo show and depict happiness and gratitude. In 2018, Mr Gan was appointed the art ambassador for Faber-Castell, Singapore.

Tru-Marine, Mr Gan and Genesis School also created the trophy paintings that will be presented to the Champions during the ceremony.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We would like to extend our special gratitude to:

Mr Heng Swee Keat, Minister for Finance, for conferring the recognition to our Champions of Good as our Guest of Honour;

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the Singapore Business Federation Foundation for their support and presence at the event;

Our Judging Panel for thoughtfully selecting the Champions of Good;

The Business Times for the Supplement;

Pathlight School for their enthralling performance;

Bynd Artisan who sponsored customised gifts for our Guest of Honour and distinguished guests;

Tru-Marine, watercolourist Mr Aaron Gan and Genesis School for Special Education on their collaboration for the art trophies and gifts for our Guest of Honour;

Cerebral Pte Ltd as our professional event organiser;

Luo Zixiang Film Art Photography and What Production for capturing the event’s best moments;

Ms Irene Ang, our outstanding emcee;

And everyone who helped make this event a fitting tribute to Singapore’s corporate giving champions!

We would like to extend our gratitude to the following trade associations and chambers of commerce for their assistance during our marketing outreach: