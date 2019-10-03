Home Team Academy aims to be socially responsible as well

Lim Guan Seng, Senior Assistant Director for Estate, Logistics and Procurement at the Home Team Academy (HTA) (left) and Mohd Toufik bin Moh Nor, executive (Estate Management) in HTA, with the solar panels on the rooftop of one of the academy's blocks.

TO realise its vision of being a "Leading Corporate University in Homefront Safety and Security," Home Team Academy (HTA) believes that it has to go beyond being a world-class training provider and also be recognised as a socially responsible organisation. It has therefore taken the lead in adopting environmentally-friendly practices on its campus, including energy-efficiency improvements and practices.

HTA, part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, serves the strategic training needs of Home Team departments and their local and overseas partners. The academy also provides a training environment for the co-located training schools, including the Police Training Command, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority Training Command and the Singapore Prison Training Institute. About 50,000 trainees use its facilities every year.

HTA occupies a land area of 225,207 sq m. The campus houses training and residential infrastructure and other specialised facilities. "The HTA campus has a sizable physical training infrastructural footprint, and there is much more that we can and should do to play our part for the environment," said Lim Guan Seng, Senior Assistant Director for Estate, Logistics and Procurement, HTA.

Some of its sustainability initiatives include implementing environmentally-friendly policies and infrastructure, recycling practices and measures to minimise consumption waste.

One project involved combining two existing chilled-water plants into one. The re-design helped to reduce future plant maintenance cost and improve the system's overall efficiency.

HTA was also the first public-sector premises installed with chillers that use low-global-warming potential refrigerant. The use of such refrigerant reduces greenhouse gases emissions.

For its efforts, HTA was one of the first few public organisations to be awarded the Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) Award in March 2019, the highest rating for green energy certification in Singapore. The organisation was also recognised at this year's EENP awards with a Best Energy Efficiency Practices in the Public Sector honour.

HTA joined the EENP programme as it believed that it provided a good framework to ensure that the organisation has a structured process for energy management, capacity building in energy efficiency and the engagement of stakeholders. "We are glad that our efforts have been recognised through the EENP Award, and plan to continue tapping technology to achieve our sustainability goals," said Mr Lim.

HTA is working to proactively leverage data analytics to achieve its sustainability goals. It aims to do this through its upcoming Smart Campus initiatives. When completed, an enhanced Building Management System with real-time monitoring, sensors and data analytics will be able to draw data to better monitor the use of resources, and more accurately identify sustainability-related areas to invest in. The organisation also plans to replace old and inefficient chillers and to further harness solar power under this initiative.