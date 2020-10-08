MCI awarded for Best Energy Efficiency in public sector

AS the public sector also plays an important role in the national effort to promote energy efficiency, the annual EENP Awards has a category to recognise Best Energy Efficiency Practices in the Public Sector. The award recognises outstanding public sector agencies that have demonstrated exemplary performance and commitment to energy management efforts and have been proactive in implementing energy efficiency improvements.

The two public sector organisations which received the award this year are the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), and the Science Centre Board.

MCI was able to reduce its energy use by 32 per cent in 2019 from its 2017 consumption level through various energy improvement projects. Under its energy efficiency initiative, its chiller plants were retrofitted in 2017 to improve their energy efficiency. The rooftop air-cooled chillers were replaced with water-cooled chillers to achieve better system efficiency. More than 80 per cent of lights have been replaced with energy efficient LED lights over the past three years with various control features such as photocells and motion sensors to reduce the building's energy consumption.

All air handling units (AHUs) were fitted with variable speed drives (VSDs) to improve efficiency. Solar energy panels were also installed on the rooftop to harvest renewable solar energy. With the various energy improvement projects, MCI has been able to reduce its energy consumption. "We have implemented several energy conservation initiatives over the past years and have also achieved the Green Mark Platinum Award for existing non-residential buildings from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) of Singapore. These savings were achieved after the air-conditioning plant was retrofitted, alongside other energy saving initiatives," says Kelly Foo, senior manager, facilities management, corporate development division, MCI.

"The award is a great recognition for the team effort behind energy efficiency and sustainability. It will spur the team to think of new and innovative ways to bring about even better energy efficiency especially for a heritage building like ours," she adds.

Ms Foo says that there is a direct correlation between energy efficiency and global climate change. Improving energy efficiency results in the reduction of electricity consumption and with this, energy cost is also lowered. Energy conservation helps reduce air and water pollution and conserves natural resources, which in turn creates a healthier living environment.

The benefits of being energy efficient include lower cost and less resource wastage which leads to better resource optimisation. MCI also works with its agencies, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the National Library Board (NLB), to promote digitalisation and energy sustainability, she adds.

Adopting digitalisation, for example, the introduction of InvoiceNow, will help businesses go green with less paper usage. "The upcoming rollout of Singapore's nationwide parcel locker network will also help to improve productivity and minimise the urban logistics sector's carbon footprint, by reducing doorstep and repeated deliveries due to delivery failures," Ms Foo highlights.

Looking ahead, MCI says that its objective beyond 2020 is to achieve one per cent of energy savings over the next two years and 2 per cent over the next five years respectively. To achieve its goals and targets, the ministry believes that it is important to upkeep the capability of stakeholders by encouraging them to attend relevant environment sustainability courses such as the Singapore Certified Energy Manager and Green Mark Facilities Manager courses so that they are up to date with the latest technology and regulations.

MCI also actively reaches out to the community to foster sustainability awareness through its eco-ambassador mascot, Miss Leafy which are displayed at different corners of the building.

Decals and posters of Miss Leafy aim to cultivate green habits and saving tips in the community.