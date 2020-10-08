You are here

Outstanding SME of the Year award rolled out to enhance EENP Awards

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

LIKE many other government and private sector partnership programmes, the EENP has been enhanced and strengthened over its 10- year-long journey. A significant enhancement to the annual EENP Awards is the addition of the Outstanding SME of the Year award category, which was rolled out last year.

This award recognises SMEs in manufacturing or industrial business activities that have demonstrated a high level of commitment to energy management.

This year, the EENP Awards recognises its first Outstanding SME award category recipients. The award recipient under this category is Ardentec Singapore Pte Ltd. Under this category, another company also received the Outstanding SME of the Year (Honourable Mention) Award - Fuisland Offset Printing (S) Pte Ltd.

Ardentec Singapore's general manager, Michael Huang, says that while energy demand in the country will keep increasing as economic activities grow, improving energy efficiency can reduce energy consumption. This can bring down energy cost and indirectly help to reduce carbon emission.

"On the micro level, energy efficiency can be translated into cost reduction and improving profit margin. On the macro level, being a responsible corporate citizen, we are consciously combining sustainability and operations, always aiming to reduce energy waste and carbon emission. We want to leave a liveable planet to many generations to come," says Mr Huang.

"Through various activities and projects, we incorporate an energy efficiency concept into our business, and drive energy saving ideas into our employees' minds, making everyone our energy saving ambassadors," he adds.

Singapore is a major oil and gas industry hub and this sector is a big consumer of energy in its production processes. Recognising this, the major players have been making conscious efforts to cut down on their energy consumption by improving their equipment and processes.

For instance, one EENP award recipient this year, the Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Pte) Ltd (PCS) has been receiving awards since 2017 and has continued to sustain its efforts. PCS was also a recipient of EENP awards in both 2018 and 2019.

During those years, PCS's structured energy management team led by Francis Tan - the Outstanding Energy Manager of the Year award recipient this year, implemented various process-related improvement projects.

Similarly, another award recipient this year, ExxonMobil has also demonstrated sustained efforts to improve its energy efficiency. It had previously received EENP awards in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. This year, ExxonMobil's process-related improvement in its blowdown modifications have been recognised under the EENP Awards 2020, in the best practices category.

The biopharmaceutical industry is also a big player in Singapore's manufacturing sector which accounts for about a fifth of the economy. The bio pharma companies here have also been actively making energy efficiency improvements.

For example, the earliest recipients under the excellence in energy management category in 2011 were Pfizer and GSK.

Improvements made by Pfizer were recognised in 2012 and 2018 under the Best Practices award category; and GSK's improvements have also been recognised in 2013 and 2018 under the same Best Practices award category.

