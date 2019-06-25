Build your finance dream team with CPA Australia

Technological innovations are having a major impact on traditional job roles in the finance sector. According to a report in Robert Half’s Salary Guide 2019, 86 per cent of Singaporean chief financial officers (CFOs) are planning to or have already implemented artificial intelligence (AI) within their organisations.

New technologies like AI and cloud computing, and innovations in tax software and mobile accounting not only enable the analysis of a complete set of data, but are also boosting efficiency and productivity for businesses in general.

A peek into the future job market

Singapore’s position as a global business hub means businesses need to constantly adapt to remain competitive. Automation may have helped businesses to lower costs and boost efficiency, but accounting professionals are still needed to offer expert advice and insights to add value to client relationships.

According to the same report, more than 83 per cent of Singapore’s CFOs have found it challenging to hire qualified finance professionals this year alone. Digital innovations may have erased many traditional job roles, but it is also replacing them with new roles that require new skills.

Speaking at the Practitioners Conference 2018, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, and Second Minister for Law, Finance and Education, shared that one of the four pillars of the accountancy roadmap is in re-skilling and upskilling to develop future-ready professionals.

With jobs being affected by digital disruption, and a target annual growth of 5.6 per cent and 2,000 new PMET jobs by 2020, it is imperative for employers to ensure that their employees upgrade themselves with multi-disciplinary skill sets and deep technical expertise to fill new roles and meet the demands of new markets and future challenges.

What makes a great business?

Investing in the latest technology or software is one of the considerations in facilitating your company’s growth. But most employers often overlook the core component that helps to drive that growth: employees.

A company’s success does not only lie in meeting sales targets and KPIs alone. It has to leverage its people's strengths and encourage their professional growth to see its business grow exponentially.

Team first, business second

Employees are one of the most powerful business tools to help sustain a company’s long-term growth. Technology may be the driving force behind industry changes, but how employees respond to the challenges can make or break businesses.

A study titled Future proof your finance capability was conducted by EY and CPA Australia in 2017 surveying 150 Singapore-based accounting and finance professionals. Factors that are inhibiting the respondents to upskill themselves include lack of time (73 per cent), lack of financial resources (45 per cent) and lack of employer support (37 per cent).

Equip your team with the right skill sets and qualifications and it will not only help them stay relevant in the job market, but they will also help your organisation identify and take advantage of more business opportunities.

It is easier and more cost-effective to address skill gaps by training employees instead of hiring new staff. Upskilling your team also provides a strong return on investment by addressing the skills gap, increasing productivity, reducing turnover and propelling the business to greater heights. Match employees’ skills and strengths to the organisation’s needs and they will help to build the business for long-term growth.

The right help for the best results

Add value to your organisation with CPA Australia’s wide range of professional development and training courses that will equip your employees with relevant skills and knowledge beneficial for the business.

Employees can also enrol in the CPA Program by CPA Australia and have the option to do it via online distance learning or complete the program full-time.

Beyond the technical aspects of accounting, employees will be trained in essential soft skills for leadership and business strategy, and how to add value to the organisation.

Businesses should encourage their teams to upskill at their own pace. Even if they do not have a prior accounting background, CPA Australia has foundation modules that will help them to gain fundamental knowledge before embarking on the CPA Program.

“The CPA program has given me a paramount kick and foundation to significantly enhance my career and progress into multi-unit/regional level assignments in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. I believe that the CPA is the most recognised and valuable accounting certification in Asia Pacific. The structure of the programme is well designed to cater to recent graduates as well as for industry professionals, who are committed to make a significant advancement in their careers.”

Tomas Brandeis, FCPA

Senior Director, Area Controller & Finance Pre-Openings

Asia Pacific, Hilton

This article is sponsored by CPA Australia.