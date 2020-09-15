You are here

Accidental mavens

From a chance meeting with a dentist, 3D printing solutions provider Structo - NUS-born in 2012 - has widened its horizons to making nasal test swabs for Covid-19.
Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
With the soaring number of Coronavirus cases and a shortage of nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs worldwide, Structo was quick to make the pivot; it has repurposed some of their 3D printing machines to print nasal swabs as part of the Covid-19 fight.
Devansh Sharma, co-founder of Structo 3D: "Dental is something we started out with, but our belief is that 3D printing encompasses a lot more than just dentistry. So we have a lot more verticals and markets we're keen to look into."
IT can feel like the founders of 3D printing solutions provider Structo were guided by serendipity. While the team knew they wanted to focus on 3D printing, it was an accidental meeting with a dentist that helped them refine their focus toward the dental field.

More recently, fate...

