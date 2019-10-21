An immersive experience of the future of manufacturing

The "Gateway to Industry 4.0" is a curated and immersive gallery powered by TÜV SÜD on the evolution of Industry 4.0.

Robotics are changing the face of the manufacturing and service sectors, and the new Robotics Experimental Zone (above) showcases innovative robotics displays, interactive exhibits and demonstrations.

THIS year's ITAP will take visitors on a journey to Industry 4.0, literally. Attendees can explore first hand what the Fourth Industrial Revolution can look like - through a curated guided tour, they will get a concise and visual demonstration on issues most relevant to them.

Eight off-site technical tours are set to take place simultaneously with events at the Singapore Expo, bringing visitors around locations that best represent Industry 4.0, giving them an idea of what advanced manufacturing concepts can look like.

The eight tracks are: aerospace; automotive; fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food and beverage (F&B); infrastructure, facilities and urban solutions; logistics and supply chain; oil, gas and energy; pharmaceutical and biotechnology and chemical; and lastly, semiconductor and electronic and electrical.

Visitors can choose the tour that best fits their business ideas.

Each of the five technical tour tracks has a different end goal in mind. The Business Times delves into each of these tracks and what they set out to offer to participants.

ROUTE 1

This route covers three centres at the forefront of advanced technological research and manufacturing capabilities. In a visit to the Advanced Remanufacturing Technology Centre (ARTC) at A*Star, visitors will be introduced to the Model Factory, the institute's initiative to showcase Industry 4.0 technologies. A state-of-the-art facility, visitors can observe how digital systems and industrial technologies fit into a factory, equipping companies with the visual know-how to adopt these solutions into their manufacturing facility.

This is followed by an in-depth learning session about automation system sharing and additive manufacturing at Sodick Singapore Techno Centre, located in JTC launchpad, Singapore's specialised area housing advanced manufacturing and engineering startups. Participants will be given a tour of the facilities at Sodick, complete with a demonstration on the semi-automation system, one of the key highlights of this session.

Another tour site is the Centre of Excellence for Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN), based within Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Cleantech One. This showcase helps to give visitors a better idea of the latest developments in autonomous vehicle (AV) safety and functionality, while also showing how this supports infrastructure development.

ROUTE 2

At SMT Technology, a visitor can expect to gain insights into smart manufacturing, in addition to learning about SMT's technology, such as auto-compensation and dealing with errors through the use of artificial intelligence.

Visitors can also choose to go to EOS Singapore to find out what goes into the production of additive manufacturing parts and their applications in different industries. They will also get tips on how additive manufacturing can be adopted by businesses.

At Hexagon Metrology Asia, participants will be introduced to ideas about smart factories and asset management. A visit to its showroom will include a demonstration of its equipment.

ROUTE 3

Starting off with Siemens Advance Manufacturing Transformation Centre (AMTC), participants get a first hand look at the company's display of a digital transformation journey, before the centre opens officially next year. A key takeaway from this would be a general overview of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and an understanding of additive manufacturing on a deeper level.

At ABB Customer Innovation Centre, participants will gain exposure to facilities that display its advanced technologies. In addition, there will be a networking session for visitors and the company's senior management to drive understanding on how ABB's technologies contribute to the innovative ecosystem in Singapore. One can expect to be served refreshments by the centre's robots, a first-hand experience on moving forward in the digitalisation of industrial development.

At Flexspeed Technology, visitors will gain an introduction to incorporating smart factory solutions and industrial Internet of Things (iIoT) in the precision engineering industry. This visit is aimed at giving participants a surface view of enable factory automation with robotics solutions.

ROUTE 4

In Route 4, visitors can learn more about membrane technology and 3D printing at the Environment and Water Technology Centre of Innovation (EWTCOI) at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. They will be introduced to some state-of-the-art facilities to help them gain deeper insights on how EWTCOI aids industries in developing or enhancing membrane technology.

Another aspect of this route will be a visit to Singapore Polytechnic. Here, participants can get a look into an Industry 4.0 miniature factory, smart connected solutions lab and an advanced manufacturing centre, aiming to showcase various technologies in an automated manufacturing system.

At a factory tour offered by Tranzplus Engineering, visitors can learn more about human automation and lean manufacturing. As an early adopter of Industry 4.0, it hopes that participants will gain more inspiration to adopt Industry 4.0 solutions into their businesses as well.

ROUTE 5

SAP Asia Private Limited, in this route, offers viewers an insider's look into the use of Industry 4.0 technology across the production supply chain. A visitor can understand the workings of technology in the pharmaceutical supply chain through models and demonstrations. The aim is to provide businesses with a starting point to explore for their respective organisations.

At SICK Technology and Innovation Centre, the main highlight is to display to participants solutions to improve productivity, data accuracy and increased flexibility, which are critical aspects of manufacturing. Participants will also be able to learn how these automated solutions are deployed safely and sustainably, future proofing investments.

Another stop in this route includes Hitachi Sunway Information Systems. Visitors who are keen on knowing more about business analytics and applications, in addition to product lifecycle management solutions, will receive in-depth knowledge about these areas.

Apart from the off-site technical tours, visitors at the Singapore Expo can also drop by ITAP's new Robotics Experimental Zone. As part of a collaboration with Singapore Industrial Automation Association, this segment of the exhibition looks to provide a hands-on interactive session displaying the use of robotics in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

This zone encompasses live demonstrations, presentations and workshops showcasing cost-effective and deployable solutions developed by local and regional Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for the manufacturing sector.

Industry 4.0 solution providers, systems integrators, procurement engineers and automation stakeholders, among others, can connect with these SMEs and further understand solutions tailored to the region's needs and challenges.

Both companies and institutes of higher learning will be present at this segment to display their solutions.

Singapore Polytechnic will be exhibiting an autonomous mobile robot, with features such as pick and place with vision, enabled by a robotic operating system. It aims to spotlight flexible robot systems with mobile manipulation and effective mapping and navigation technology.

Malaysian automations manufacturer ECA Advanced Solutions is also set to present integrated AI and robotics solutions. It seeks to address quality related trends in production process or in product design.