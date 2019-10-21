Collaboration Lab aims to help companies in their learning journey

The Collaboration Lab is designed for SMEs, offering them bite-sized solutions that can be customised for specific needs.

APART of a learning journey is to seek help and insights from others. This year, ITAP reveals a new addition to its learning journey - The Collaboration Lab - to help participants cope with the uncertainties of adopting and adapting to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Business Times takes a closer look at the event's new brainchild and what it offers to companies seeking to incorporate advanced manufacturing solutions in their march towards Industry 4.0.

Implementing cost-effective Industry 4.0 solutions on a large scale is often viewed by companies to be expensive and time-consuming. The new Collaboration Lab aims to debunk this misconception and work towards helping industry manufacturers effectively start off or further their "Learning Journey".

Designed as a co-creating and demonstration area, the Collaboration Lab allows solution providers and manufacturers to showcase three aspects of advanced manufacturing - digital monitoring solutions, easy retrofitting solutions and cost-effective solutions.

Big industry players from each of the above three areas of advanced manufacturing will showcase their solutions through live demonstrations.

Digital technology firm ABB will present the digitalisation of energy aimed at teaching businesses how to maximise productivity through harnessing energy efficiency. It will display solutions ranging from electrification systems to mobile drive solutions, underscoring the need for connectivity across these devices.

Visitors wanting to learn more about connecting machines and sensors can explore SICK Sensor Intelligence's two new solutions that will be unveiled at the Collaboration Lab.

Igus Singapore will be one of the many producers showcasing two new cost-effective automated solutions, Delta Robot and Robolink, at the exhibition.

Automation and technological solutions provider Emerson will be sharing a specific solution at the Collaboration Lab. It will display a specialised framework of services and solutions to help companies digitally transform their way of planning and executing turnarounds.

NEW APPROACH

Powered by Plantweb digital ecosystem, their solutions incorporated wireless sensing, location awareness, predictive diagnostics and data analytics together with Emerson's turnaround expertise and a seven-step turnaround process.

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, senior director of lifecycle management at Emerson Singapore, said: "This new approach will provide scope assurance, schedule assurance and improved labour effectiveness while minimising emergent and discovery work." He added that technology is not at the centre of digital transformation for businesses.

"Strategy and business cases are what come first with digital transformation... Once return on investment (ROI) is captured for a solution, it can be scaled across the whole enterprise," he said.