Sharing insights through summits, panel discussions

FACILITATING discussions and networking among various stakeholders is key for cooperation and speeding up the adoption of Industry 4.0. Through various sharing sessions and three key summits occurring at ITAP this year, leaders from all levels will be able to learn to address opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in this journey towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Future of Manufacturing (FoM) CXO Summit seeks to enable high-level networking and collaboration among business leaders, setting the stage for strategic thinking about adopting Industry 4.0 technologies and solutions. It is organised as a series of presentations that tackle different concerns about advanced manufacturing and digital transformation so that visitors will get a more holistic perspective of Industry 4.0.

A key highlight at this summit would be a panel discussion that gives a bird's eye view of this whole issue: The Journey to Transformation - Stories of opportunities, challenges and lessons from the frontline.

Moderated by Alpesh Patel, director of Digital Capability Centres at McKinsey & Company Asia, this discussion will cover the experiences of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which have incorporated transformation frameworks in their businesses, how they materialised, and the lessons they learnt. Panellists will also discuss the role and effectiveness of such frameworks and how they are applied in reality.

The Global Additive Manufacturing Summit focuses on the importance of material innovation in enabling the adoption of 3D printing on a larger scale.

It will map out key trends and developments in the sustainable manufacturing sphere through various presentations and talks.

At a panel discussion at this summit, speakers will address the possibility of 3D printing becoming one of the mainstream manufacturing technologies for consumer products.

There will also be a Standards Forum that is jointly organised by Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Standards Council.

Broken up into sharing sessions and an exclusive ITAP 2019 exhibition tour for forum participants, this segment brings together leading industry experts and business leaders, to spearhead discussions about adopting Industry 4.0. The forum will also delve deeper into how standards address challenges faced when integrating advanced industry methods into businesses through sharing real experiences.

Those looking to gain more detailed insights on the main concerns faced by SMEs - connectivity and cybersecurity - can attend a standards masterclass led by speakers of this segment.

Of the two concurrent sessions, the cybersecurity class aims to equip participants with a broad introduction to industrial cybersecurity and the challenges businesses face in the realm of cybersecurity when Industry 4.0 is implemented. Attendees will go through a hacking demonstration to stimulate and understand how cybersecurity attacks happen through the use of publicly available tools.

The second masterclass, "Building a Connected Factory", will create more awareness of the requirements and technology solutions of connectivity in both factory and process automation. Practical demonstrations will illustrate what secured interoperability looks like and how it can be implemented.

Over 60 sandbox presentations are lined up at ITAP this year, aimed at driving awareness about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. They will focus on key industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical and electronics, among others.

Speakers from various big market players will present a wide variety of topics to help the audience understand future industrial trends that they need to keep up with to remain ahead in the race for industrial transformation.