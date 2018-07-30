You are here

Home > Hub > Philippines Business Report

Moving towards a brighter future

The Philippines' GDP has consistently grown by more than 6% over the last six years and FDI reached a record of US$10 billion last year
Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180730_PHILIPPINES_3515254.jpg
Residential demand is consistently expanding in major hubs of Manila and Cebu, driven mainly by buyers on the lookout for capital appreciation and leasing opportunities.
PHOTO: AFP

AS ONE of the fastest growing economies in the world, the Philippines continues to surpass expectations. The country has consistently grown by more than 6 per cent in GDP over the last six years. Foreign direct investments into the Philippines reached a record of US$10 billion last year,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hub

Professional and business services fastest-moving sector

Innovate, embrace new ideas to stay on top

No job is too small for this forwarder

Where passion, expertise work together

Choo’s a man of many talents

Foreigners dominate 10th Warren-Mst Amateur Open

Editor's Choice

Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
4 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening