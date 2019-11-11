Digital financial services

You are here
Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BREAKING
10:33 PM
Nov 10, 2019 10:33 PM
Avarga posts 2 per cent dip in Q3 net profit
AVARGA, the former UPP Holdings, has posted net profit of S$7.7 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30. This...
09:57 PM
Nov 10, 2019 09:57 PM
Far East Orchard buys two student accommodation properties in Leeds and Sheffield for 66.5m pounds
FAR East Orchard Limited has acquired two freehold student accommodation properties in Leeds and Sheffield, United...
09:38 PM
Nov 10, 2019 09:38 PM
Ernst & Young issues disclaimer of opinion on Hatten Land's financial statements for FY2019
MALAYSIAN property developer Hatten Land's independent auditor, Ernst & Young, has made a disclaimer of opinion...
08:30 PM
Nov 10, 2019 08:30 PM
Deloitte gives disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's FY2019 financial statements
TEE International's independent external auditor, Deloitte & Touche, has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the...
06:38 PM
Nov 10, 2019 06:38 PM
SFF X SWITCH to kick off on Monday with a focus on sustainability
THE Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) x the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), running from Nov 11...
