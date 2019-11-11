Graphic: Digital financial services

[HONG KONG] Major Hong Kong banks spent their morning telling employees to commute carefully, and by afternoon began...
[JAKARTA] Indonesia has allowed nine companies to resume nickel ore exports after inspections into reports of ore...
[SEOUL] South Korean shares dropped on Monday after US President Donald Trump's remarks last week cast fresh doubts...
[LONDON] China's Jingye Group is set to buy British Steel for £70 million (S$122 million) in a move that could...
DBS and OCBC Bank are tying up with tech giant Google, with both Singapore banks due to launch Google Pay services...