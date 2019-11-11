Where FinTech meets Deep Tech

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, visiting one of the booths at the Singapore FinTech Festival last year.

SINGAPORE FinTech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH) join forces this year to inspire business transformation across key sectors when the show opens today at Singapore Expo.

Brought together for the first time, SFF x SWITCH 2019 unites the FinTech and Deep Tech space to expand the universe of opportunities for the global technology ecosystem. A three-day exhibition and conference, in addition to two days of innovation lab crawls and industry events in Singapore, SFF x SWITCH 2019 showcases innovative technologies in Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, FinTech, Health & Biomedical Sciences, Services and Digital Economy, and Urban Solutions.

The reinforced positioning of SFF and SWITCH as a combined cross-industry platform creates more high-value-add for attendees to foster quality connections.

Industry professionals such as entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, researchers and policymakers will have the opportunity to explore investment proposals, capital raising, licensing partnerships and distribution agreements. In addition, the global speaker portfolio and content enable deeper learning and networking.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Driving the venue management, event curation and trade show development of SFF x SWITCH, SingEx focuses on maximising business engagement for the FinTech and Deep Tech communities. Whether it's an Asia-based company looking to scale up and go global or a foreign company that is looking to tap into opportunities offered in Asean and Asia, the event is a catalyst for commercial growth by enabling connections among exhibitors and attendees.

As an enabler of business and industry communities, SingEx works with the enterprises profiled at the SFF x SWITCH exhibition and with attendees to maximise their returns on engagement at the show. These networking and collaboration outcomes are facilitated by leveraging technology to ensure successful "person to person" matches via our business-matching service; enabling conversations among like-minded peers who engage in topical-interest discussions at SFF x SWITCH Forum@Interchange; and curating festivalised experiences to spark spontaneous discussions.

This year, SingEx has upped the ante by enhancing learning outcomes to provide "person to content" recommendations via the newly launched SFF x SWITCH Go, a video-on-demand platform. It features full-length recordings of conference sessions, micro-learning summaries of sessions, and Reel Maker, which allows delegates to create personalised reels of key conference content that can be easily reviewed after the event.

Igniting the startup scene

The tech startup community enjoys steady traction in Singapore, growing to more than 4,000 strong as at 2017, according to Department of Statistics Singapore. Startups participating at SFF x SWITCH 2019 will benefit from the combined synergy of key activities that spur growth in collaboration and transformation.

Startups participating at SFF x SWITCH 2019 will benefit from the combined synergy of key activities that spur growth in collaboration and transformation.

This includes the Global FinTech Hackcelerator 2019 competition, powered by KPMG Digital Village. It is a key event that matches up to 20 mid-to-mature startups from around the world with industry mentors and corporates.

Presenting solutions to address industry challenges, these startups will be able to customise market-ready solutions into prototypes that are ready for adoption. SLINGSHOT 2019, another highly anticipated international startup pitching competition powered by Startup SG, provides participants with deeper engagement in deal-making and new opportunities to connect with investors and corporates.

The top 100 global startups will have a chance to meet and match up with top technology partners from 60 participating organisations for R&D collaboration, technology commercialisation and licensing.

TechInnovation 2019 adds more firepower to startup efforts by accelerating the commercialisation of emerging technologies, seeding of licensing opportunities and fostering of open innovation collaborations.

This technology-to-industry matching event is organised by Intellectual Property Intermediary, and facilitates key takeaways from crowdsourcing, crowdpitching, best practices, and one-to-one meetings driven by SingEx's business-matching service. This service is enhanced by technology matching between technology providers and users.

Additionally, in the run-up to SFF x SWITCH 2019, startups and investors across early and growth stages connected over curated sessions at Deal Fridays, held every Friday from June to November. These sessions are curated according to industry themes and the profiles of companies and investors to provide the best fit in match-making.

A look at industry investment numbers add further shine to the tech space here. Venture investments in Singapore continued to grow for startups with a total investment of S$13.4 billion from January to September, up 36 per cent as compared to the same period last year, according to recent figures released by Enterprise Singapore.

The fintech space hit a record-breaking S$1 billion in fintech deals raised by Singapore-based companies this year, according to a recent report by Accenture.

These results validate Singapore's position as the global-Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise - the gateway to global innovation and its commercial outcomes.

This article was contributed by SingEx.