Round-the-clock experience of fintech and innovation

The new collaborative hybrid model of the event seeks to provide greater access and inclusivity to global fintech and innovation communities to foster new cross-border partnerships and generate investments.

THIS year's edition of SFF x SWITCH breaks new ground with a hybrid business-to-business (B2B) event format packing five days of digital and in-person experiences around the world.

Set against the backdrop of global challenges today, the annual Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SWITCH) returns in a unique hybrid format, creating new ways for global businesses to connect and access world class content, despite travel limitations.

The world's first week-long round-the-clock five-day event features a 24-hour online platform with over 240 hours of immersive content and more than 40 global satellite events in fintech hubs around the world. This new collaborative hybrid model seeks to provide greater access and inclusivity to the global fintech and innovation communities looking to boost sales cycles, foster and forge new cross-border partnerships, and generate investments.

Accompanied by over 40 global satellite events, offline and online facilitated through collaborations with local in-market partners, this hybrid event format will allow attendees access to 24 hours of online content, digital exhibitors showcases as well as in-person networking sessions in some of the world's most-established and upcoming financial centres across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

It is a rare opportunity to meet international luminaries in the community all on one platform, enabling a new way of community engagement.

The platform is primed to be the world's largest digital showcase of fintech and innovation offerings. It maximises networking opportunities with global experts across all time zones, allowing for focused and one-on-one deal making, recruitment opportunities and business growth conversations.

This milestone edition is also packed with exclusive insights from more than 800 global speakers including tech and financial industry leaders, top start-up founders, investors and government leaders, among others.

Start-ups looking to take their businesses to new heights and capitalise on opportunities arising from a post-Covid world can benefit from masterclasses in fundraising, technology or best practices in market expansion led by industry visionaries and knowledge experts.

The pandemic has underscored that innovation and resilience are what enables us to overcome the greatest challenges.

People will be at the heart of this year's festival, shaping the conference agenda and inspiring activities to drive talent development, reskilling and upskilling of the fintech and innovation communities while spotlighting their resilience and contributions to the world's thriving tech and innovation ecosystem.

The year 2020 has presented extraordinary opportunities for the fintech and innovation communities to come together to share, learn, network and collaborate with one another beyond the physical barriers of time, language and geography.

The article was contributed by SingEx.