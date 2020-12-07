You are here

Home > Hub > SFF x Switch 2020

Securing Asian cities against cyber threats

This presents a cybersecurity opportunity for Singapore.
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE past 11 months have pushed the limits of our city, forcing us to reimagine our physical space and accelerate our transition into a more digital world.

But this momentous migration of activities into cyberspace is not without worry. This year, global enterprises and agencies have registered the highest growth in cybersecurity threats. As reported by cloud computing firm iomart, large-scale breaches are growing in intensity and frequency in 2020, with the number of breaches increasing 273 per cent in the first quarter.

Government, healthcare, retail, and technology companies remain popular targets because of the high levels of personal-identifying data they possess. This is the risk of rapid digitalisation.

The trend is only expected to continue as cities around the world restructure their economies to effectively cope with new work and lifestyle changes.

Singapore is making its mark as a leading smart city, with cybersecurity as one of our core national priorities. The nation has consistently ranked among the top 10 in the UN Global Cybersecurity Index, which measures the commitment to cybersecurity for each country.

Over the last five years, we have observed significant bolstering of our capabilities with an influx of international cybersecurity companies, setting up Asia-Pacific offices in Singapore and the establishment of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, which provides centralised oversight of national cybersecurity functions.

Singapore is making strides to become more self-sufficient in this respect, with greater emphasis on training its own cybersecurity talent and developing its startup ecosystem. This dedication to securing our digital infrastructure is not a luxury but, indeed, an absolute necessity for virtual defence.

As geopolitical polarisation around certain technologies intensifies, Singapore finds itself a safe haven for international companies to extend its reach into the region.

Several prominent titans, such as Acronis and Group-IB, have since relocated their headquarters to Singapore, hired entire local teams and continue to train the next generation of Singaporean cybersecurity professionals.

As investors in the sector, we see tremendous potential in exporting the Singapore brand for cybersecurity and leveraging its smart city expertise to become an Asian hub for such technologies.

This year, we saw a rapid surge in demand for cybersecurity products and services particularly from larger mid-sized enterprises, a fairly new segment that includes companies taking up cybersecurity products and services for the first time.

Many of these Asian companies now recognise the urgency for cyber protection but remain price sensitive towards overly-complex options, typically from Western providers.

We believe there are pockets of opportunity to build more Asian-suited solutions with innovations around business models and rethinking of cybersecurity insurance relevant for the region's context.

Some of these areas of growth revolve around the new demands of Asian enterprises as they leapfrog into multi-cloud infrastructures and other leaner requirements for Security Operating Centres and Managed Security Service Providers.

With the proliferation of Internet of Things networks into more working environments and production facilities, edge network security is also a key area, as threat counts and incidents continue to become commonplace.

Sistema Asia continues to work with Singapore government agencies, such as Enterprise Singapore, and other industry leaders to introduce and relocate advanced and established technologies from Russia to Singapore, for the greater Asia context.

These include solutions that provide AI-driven automation for cybersecurity operations, allowing security teams to manage larger scale of incident responses, threat management and detection.

There are also ongoing explorations in frontier technologies, like high-grade security involving sophisticated quantum encryption, to deal with next-generation attacks against high-value assets and infrastructure.

We believe that with intelligent and targeted technology assimilation, Singapore can continue to grow and enhance its local expertise, building new clusters of companies to become the cybersecurity hub of Asia.

The next decade of Asian digitisation will require cybersecurity as its bedrock and Singapore is uniquely poised to capitalise on this market momentum.

Jeremy Ang is the Principal for technology investments at Sistema Asia Capital, a Singapore-based venture capital fund focused on advanced smart city technologies such as cybersecurity and other deep-tech solutions.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 10:16 PM
Garage

Wireless comms firm Whizspace secures 6m yuan for China expansion

WHIZSPACE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in wireless communications, has raised six million yuan (S$1.2...

Dec 6, 2020 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

THE Australian unit of The Hour Glass has entered an agreement to acquire a freehold property located at 139 Collins...

Dec 6, 2020 08:08 PM
Real Estate

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

KI RESIDENCES at Brookvale, the condo developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development, has sold 143 out of 660...

Dec 6, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources creditor Austroid Corp appoints administrator for restructuring

AUSTROID Corp, the secured creditor of Alita Corp, has appointed a voluntary administrator to potentially...

Dec 6, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corp plans to continue pursuing a digital banking licence both in Singapore and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for