A voice for the tech industry

ONE of the organisers of the SG:D Techblazer Awards, SGTech, is the leading trade association for the tech industry in Singapore.

The association has close to 1,000 members - from startups and SMEs to multinational corporations - that leverage technology as a core driver for their businesses. SGTech's two key roles are to be an advocate for industry and to support Singapore's agenda for technology.

Going forward, SGTech aims to expand its representation from the tech industry.

"In terms of depth, we will continue to onboard and increase our representation of the ICT companies," said Wong Wai Meng, chairman of SGTech.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"In addition, we also want to grow in intimacy with our members. SGTech must continue to create programmes and initiatives that meet our members' needs, so that more will participate actively. At the same time, we also want to encourage our members to reach out to us proactively. We want to build this two-way engagement so we can deliver even greater value to them."