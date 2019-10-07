PhillipCapital's head of research, Paul Chew, speaking at the Corporate Connect Seminar held by Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) in collaboration with SGX in August.

Every rewarding financial investment journey today has one thing in common: client engagement by a reliable firm and trading representative.

Sound decisions can only be made through timely advice and strong partnership that is fully aligned with your needs as an investor looking to grow your portfolio.

In addition, your needs are best met through a solid investment framework — one that features a multi-prong approach involving digital and one-on-one engagement platforms to help grow your wealth.

Creating value for investors

A Singapore-headquartered, an award-winning integrated Asian financial house with a global presence, PhillipCapital has come a long way since its days as a single-market and single-product firm.

Established in 1975 as a broker, the company has grown in both stature and reputation over four decades to become an industry stalwartand a growing global outfit with Asian expertise — led by its corporate code "Honesty is telling the truth; integrity is fulfilling the truth" as a guiding compass.

Today, the group of companies under PhillipCapital offers a comprehensive range of quality and innovative services to retail, high net worth, corporate and institutional customers.

The offerings are designed to help clients grow diversified, sophisticated investment portfolios over the years to achieve their financial goals. They include fund management, managed accounts and unit trusts as well as exchange traded funds, and broking in bonds, securities, futures, foreign exchange, precious metals and commodities and insurance distribution.

Institutions can also benefit from the company's corporate finance and advisory services, and information technology solutions.

Revolutionising the industry

Thanks to the stewardship and foresight of its chairman and stockbroking veteran Lim Hua Min, the company rolled out several investment platforms and conduits that embrace a holistic approach to servicing clients using the "high tech, high touch" approach in their client engagement

Understanding that investors require timely information to make well-informed investment choices, Phillip's Online Electronic Mart System (POEMS)— the first Internet trading platform in Singapore — was introduced in 1996.

Through it, customers can open trading accounts within the same day using personal data within the MyInfo portal.

This offers instant access to POEMS' online and mobile platforms, and the ability to create watchlists to monitor news and price movement, and leverage research and analytical tools to trade multiple asset classes.

POEMS is complemented by a suite of other services such as Phillip Outlook seminars held every quarter so research analysts and market strategists can equip investors with market outlook, stock and unit trust recommendations, and monthly seminarsby listed companies offering rare face-to-face interactions with C-suite executives to glean investment insights.

When on-the-go, investors can access thematic Weekly Market Watch clips on PhillipCapital's YouTube channel and receive bite-sized updates on fresh trading insights, timely market intelligence and other up-to-date information via their mobile phones.

Newbie investors can also exchange ideas with others on social media platforms Telegram, Facebook and WeChat — on top of receiving instantaneous automated responses from the POEMS chatbot, available 24/7.

And since it is just as important to provide services with a human touch, Phillip Investor Centres were strategically set up in a variety of locations such as Boon Keng, Northpoint City, Marine Parade and Jurong East where consultants can have one-on-one engagement with different types of investors to see to their ever-evolving needs.

Building on its legacy

PhillipCapital also takes pride in sharing about thought leadership at industry events.

Among them was the Corporate Connect Seminar by Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) in August and World Investor Week 2019 in October.

The latter was a week-long, global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.

Moving forward, PhillipCapital — which picked up the Best Retail Broker Award at Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS) Investors choice Awards 2019 —believes in the continued empowerment of its clients.

Its managing director Luke Lim says: "Being customer-centric and innovative is key to doing our best for our client's wealth goals. We remain focused on taking care of their diversified investment needs, and helping them stay ahead of the challenging financial markets."

