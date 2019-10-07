Sias celebrates 20th anniversary

SINGAPORE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AWARD BIG CAP: From left: (Runner-up) Frederick Chin, managing director, head of group wholesale banking, United Overseas Bank Ltd; (Runner-up) Tan Seng Chai, chief corporate & people officer, CapitaLand Ltd; Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance; David Gerald, founder, president & CEO, Sias; (Winner) Eric Ang, managing director, DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

BEST RETAIL BROKER AWARD: PHILLIP CAPITAL (JOINT WINNER): From left: Tony Tan Keng Yam, former president of Singapore and chief patron, Sias; (Joint Winner) Jeffrey Goh, executive director, Phillip Securities Pte Ltd, Phillip Capital; Loh Uantchern, vice-president, management committee, Sias.

SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATIONS EXCELLENCE AWARD BIG CAP: From left: (Runner-up) Eric Loh, head investor relations, StarHub Ltd; Tony Tan Keng Yam, former president of Singapore, Distinguished Senior Fellow, Singapore Management University and chief patron, Sias; (Runner-up) Belinda Lee, head, investor relations and corporate communications, City Developments Ltd; (Winner) Eric Ang, managing director, DBS Group Holdings Ltd; Loh Uantchern, vice-president, management committee,Sias.

David Gerald, founder, president and CEO, Sias, shares what's next for the association at the 20th Investors' Choice Awards Dinner.

From left: Daniel Teo, director, Tong Eng Group of Companies, chairman and managing director, Hong How Group of Companies and honorary chairman, Sias; Tony Tan Keng Yam, former president of Singapore, Distinguished Senior Fellow, Singapore Management University, and chief patron, Sias; Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance; David Gerald, founder, president and CEO, Sias; Dr Stephen Riady, executive chairman of OUE Limited and patron, Sias; John Lim, ARA Asset Management Limited co-founder and group chief executive officer and patron, Sias.

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD BIG CAP: From left: (Runner-up) Clifford Lee, managing director, DBS Group Holdings Ltd; (Winner) Yiong Yim Ming, group chief financial officer, City Developments Ltd; Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance; David Gerald, founder, president & CEO, Sias; (Runner-up) Andrew Lim, group chief financial officer, CapitaLand Ltd.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

"Sias plays a valuable role in Singapore's corporate governance ecosystem. It was originally created to protect the interests of Singaporean investors who were stranded when CLOB was forced to close. Since then, Sias has expanded its mandate, and kept up its good work for two decades. Generations of investors have benefited from Sias' efforts to advocate their rights and promote financial education. Congratulations, Sias, on your 20th anniversary!"

Tony Tan

Former President of Singapore and Chief Patron, Securities Investors' Association (Singapore)

"Congratulations to Sias on your 20th anniversary!

"Since 1999, Sias has contributed significantly to the development of Singapore's financial landscape. Sias' efforts to protect minority rights through conciliatory means and thoughtful negotiations have achieved much in dispute resolution. In the area of corporate governance, Sias' initiative in working with boards and senior managements to ensure best practices is helpful to our capital markets.

"Sias' efforts to promote financial education at all levels have benefited thousands of retail investors over the years guiding them and providing them with the necessary knowledge to invest prudently. In particular, the efforts of Sias to reach out to the elderly to help them manage their money and avoid financial abuse is commendable.

"I am confident that Sias will continue to play an important role in Singapore for many years to come."

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Senior Minister and Chairman, Monetary Authority of Singapore

"Sias has made great strides from its beginnings 20 years ago, when a group of investors came together during the CLOB saga to represent their collective interests.

"Sias is today viewed as a credible and steadfast advocate for retail investors, in their engagements with listed companies and the stock exchange.

"Its roles have also grown to cover industry standards in the distribution of investment products, and educational outreach to help investors make better informed decisions, in partnership with government agencies and the private sector. I commend Sias for its outstanding efforts in each of these areas, and wish it continued success in the years to come."

J Y Pillay

Rector, College of Alice & Peter Tan, National University of Singapore

"Considering the mighty efforts and achievements of Sias, it is surprising to realise that it has enjoyed a history of just 20 years. A lot of punch has been packed into those 20 years, starting with the trigger for its genesis.

"That trigger was the suspension of CLOB (Central Limit Order Book) by the Malaysian authorities in the wake of the Asian financial crisis of 1996. The determined resolution shown by Sias and its long-serving president, David Gerald Jeyasegaram, has been sustained throughout its existence.

"It accounts for the strong support the association has received, not just from investors on the local bourse, SGX, but listed companies and regulators as well. Congratulations to Sias. May it continue to render valuable service to all segments of our capital markets."

Ravi Menon

Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore

"Congratulations to Sias on 20 years of distinguished service, representing the interests of retail investors in Singapore. Sias has taken a comprehensive approach in carrying out its function - not just championing the cause of aggrieved retail investors with listed companies, but also mounting educational programmes to help investors keep pace with a rapidly changing investment environment and engaging the boards of listed companies to strengthen corporate governance practices.

"Sias has been a valued partner of MAS on many fronts, and I want to particularly thank Sias for its longstanding support of MoneySense, the national financial well-being programme. MAS looks forward to furthering its partnership with Sias to make the environment for retail investors in Singapore more supportive and conducive."

Kwa Chong Seng

Chairman, Singapore Exchange Ltd

"Sias has been, and continues to be, Singapore's key champion for retail investors. While its establishment in 1999 was unexpected, its subsequent development was by no means accidental.

"Over the years, Sias has worked hard to advocate sustainable and mutually-beneficial stakeholder relationships. SGX, who also turns 20 this year, shares Sias' goal to build an educated, engaged and empowered investment community. We look forward to continue our partnership with Sias for the betterment of our ecosystem, for many more years to come."

