A gateway to Asia-Pac's booming air travel industry

TECHNOLOGY and innovation, as well as Asia-Pacific's strong growth outlook for air travel, will take centre stage at the Singapore Airshow 2020 from Feb 11-16. The airshow is a biennial event that serves as a premier platform for delegations and industry players to network and discover partnership opportunities.

Having established itself as a gateway to Asia markets, the Singapore Airshow's seventh edition will be an ideal setting for industry players to strike deals and get their fingers into the pie of Asia-Pacific's burgeoning air travel industry.

According to Boeing, the region's rising appetite for air travel is expected to drive demand for 40 per cent of new airplane deliveries globally and services valued at US$3.4 trillion over the next 20 years.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Along with curated talks and discussions featuring experts in the aviation industry, the airshow's organiser Experia Events aims to make the event a "cornerstone where audiences can converge ideas, create exciting new business opportunities, and connect through strategic partnerships", said Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam.

He added: "We look forward to welcoming all our visitors from across the globe in 2020 for an exciting line-up of programmes, technological innovations, as well as business forums that will pave potential inroads into Asia's immense growth opportunities."

The business forums taking place at the event will discuss next-generation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in the digital world, and the effects of new original equipment manufacturer business models on suppliers and manufacturers.

The airshow will also include the second edition of What's Next @ Singapore Airshow, a platform to connect startups with potential investors and customers. This year, 42 emerging companies are set to take part in pitching sessions and an innovation forum to present products and solutions in the fields of artifical intelligence, blockchain, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, Big Data and additive manufacturing.

With sustainability being a serious concern for the aerospace and aviation industries, exhibitors at the Singapore Airshow 2020 will showcase environmentally friendly technologies such as electric or hybrid engines and other ways to streamline manufacturing processes to reduce resource input.

The Singapore Airshow 2020 will also be fully solar-powered for the first time - the 40,000 square metre Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC) has more than 15,000 solar panels installed on its roof to power its on-site operations. The panels were installed by Sembcorp Industries, which in June 2019 signed a long-term agreement with Experia Events to install, own and operate the facility's rooftop solar panels. They are capable of producing over 7,840 megawatt hours of power annually, or enough renewable energy to power more than 1,750 four-room Housing & Development Board flats for a year, and will help to save more than 3.2 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Said Mr Leck: "With a growing concern for the environment, we readily embraced the idea of an alternative energy source for the running of our business operations; especially for a mega-complex such as the Changi Exhibition Centre. We are glad to contribute to a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions with the installation of these solar panels. In doing so, we hope that our business associates and customers are assured that they have a green partner in us."

The last edition of the Singapore Airshow in 2018 received 54,000 trade attendees from 147 countries and regions - 13 per cent more trade attendees than in 2016 - as well as more than 1,062 participating companies.

Compared to the 2016 edition, it saw a 5 per cent increase in companies finalising a sale with a new customer, and a 7 per cent increase in participating companies who formed a strategic partnership.

According to a survey by Kadence International, it generated more than S$343 million in spending on flights, accommodation, exhibition space, entertainment, food and beverages, and shopping.

Mr Leck noted in an October 2018 statement that this was the event's highest-ever contribution to the Singapore economy.

"The tremendous commercial impact of the Singapore Airshow underscores how it has been continuously raising the bar with each edition and finding new ways to reinvent itself as a key platform for global and regional companies within the aviation community to establish new business relationships and build strategic partnerships within the region," he said.