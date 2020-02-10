You are here

Home > Hub > Singapore Airshow 2020

A gateway to Asia-Pac's booming air travel industry

The Singapore Airshow's seventh edition will be an ideal setting for industry players to strike deals.
Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20200210_LLAIRSHOW_4026530.jpg
The last edition of the Singapore Airshow in 2018 received 54,000 trade attendees from 147 countries and regions as well as more than 1,062 participating firms.
BT FILE PHOTO

TECHNOLOGY and innovation, as well as Asia-Pacific's strong growth outlook for air travel, will take centre stage at the Singapore Airshow 2020 from Feb 11-16. The airshow is a biennial event that serves as a premier platform for delegations and industry players to network and discover partnership opportunities.

Having established itself as a gateway to Asia markets, the Singapore Airshow's seventh edition will be an ideal setting for industry players to strike deals and get their fingers into the pie of Asia-Pacific's burgeoning air travel industry.

According to Boeing, the region's rising appetite for air travel is expected to drive demand for 40 per cent of new airplane deliveries globally and services valued at US$3.4 trillion over the next 20 years.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Along with curated talks and discussions featuring experts in the aviation industry, the airshow's organiser Experia Events aims to make the event a "cornerstone where audiences can converge ideas, create exciting new business opportunities, and connect through strategic partnerships", said Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam.

He added: "We look forward to welcoming all our visitors from across the globe in 2020 for an exciting line-up of programmes, technological innovations, as well as business forums that will pave potential inroads into Asia's immense growth opportunities."

The business forums taking place at the event will discuss next-generation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in the digital world, and the effects of new original equipment manufacturer business models on suppliers and manufacturers.

The airshow will also include the second edition of What's Next @ Singapore Airshow, a platform to connect startups with potential investors and customers. This year, 42 emerging companies are set to take part in pitching sessions and an innovation forum to present products and solutions in the fields of artifical intelligence, blockchain, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, Big Data and additive manufacturing.

With sustainability being a serious concern for the aerospace and aviation industries, exhibitors at the Singapore Airshow 2020 will showcase environmentally friendly technologies such as electric or hybrid engines and other ways to streamline manufacturing processes to reduce resource input.

The Singapore Airshow 2020 will also be fully solar-powered for the first time - the 40,000 square metre Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC) has more than 15,000 solar panels installed on its roof to power its on-site operations. The panels were installed by Sembcorp Industries, which in June 2019 signed a long-term agreement with Experia Events to install, own and operate the facility's rooftop solar panels. They are capable of producing over 7,840 megawatt hours of power annually, or enough renewable energy to power more than 1,750 four-room Housing & Development Board flats for a year, and will help to save more than 3.2 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Said Mr Leck: "With a growing concern for the environment, we readily embraced the idea of an alternative energy source for the running of our business operations; especially for a mega-complex such as the Changi Exhibition Centre. We are glad to contribute to a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions with the installation of these solar panels. In doing so, we hope that our business associates and customers are assured that they have a green partner in us."

The last edition of the Singapore Airshow in 2018 received 54,000 trade attendees from 147 countries and regions - 13 per cent more trade attendees than in 2016 - as well as more than 1,062 participating companies.

Compared to the 2016 edition, it saw a 5 per cent increase in companies finalising a sale with a new customer, and a 7 per cent increase in participating companies who formed a strategic partnership.

According to a survey by Kadence International, it generated more than S$343 million in spending on flights, accommodation, exhibition space, entertainment, food and beverages, and shopping.

Mr Leck noted in an October 2018 statement that this was the event's highest-ever contribution to the Singapore economy.

"The tremendous commercial impact of the Singapore Airshow underscores how it has been continuously raising the bar with each edition and finding new ways to reinvent itself as a key platform for global and regional companies within the aviation community to establish new business relationships and build strategic partnerships within the region," he said.

Hub

ST Engineering to showcase wide range of capabilities

Towards a secure, digitally-ready and low carbon aviation future for all

Data protection – taking the 'it will happen' approach

Volvo XC60 Recharge: A car for the Greta good

Customers here are ready for electric cars, says Volvo

BMW F 900 R: Solid middle class

BREAKING

Feb 9, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 3 new cases, 4 more recovered, 6 in critical condition in ICU

A 71-year-old grandfather and a Bangladeshi worker are among three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Singapore on...

Feb 9, 2020 08:55 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: S'pore bans 4 work pass holders, suspends privileges of 6 employers over LOA breach

FOUR work pass holders and six employers have breached the leave of absence (LOA) requirements put in place in light...

Feb 9, 2020 06:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Micro-Mechanics posts 14.4% rise in Q2 net profit of S$3.6m

MICRO-MECHANICS (Holdings) Ltd, which makes high-precision tools and parts used in process-critical applications for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly