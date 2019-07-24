You are here

Home > Hub > Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
A special feature brought to you by Sing Investments & Finance Limited

Going the extra mile

Sing Investments & Finance Limited stands out in a competitive market by taking the time to understand the financing needs of its customers
Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190724_FKFIN2_3839538.jpg
"At Sing Investments & Finance Limited, keeping in tune with our customers' needs and placing them at the centre of our business is key to us. In all attempts, our people endeavour to provide the best service possible and are guided by a set of core qualities - sincerity, integrity and flexibility." - CEO Mr Lee Sze Leong (above)

BT_20190724_FKFIN2_3839538.jpg

Singapore Corporate Awards 2019

Best Chief Executive Officer (Small-Cap Category) - won by Mr Lee Sze Leong

Best Risk Management (Small-Cap Category) Merit - won by Sing Investments & Finance Limited

WHILE entrepreneurs are expected to be experts in their own industries, they may not be conversant in the various financing solutions available to help them in their day-to-day business operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sing Investments & Finance Limited (SIF) goes to great lengths to understand the financing needs of its SME customers. Its relationship managers are personal and have painstakingly made efforts to understand their customers' needs via site visits and interviews with their management before offering financial solutions.

Some of the SMEs may find it difficult to articulate their business strategy and the financing they require to support it. In such cases, SIF's relationship managers would make site visits to the companies to understand and handhold them through the whole business planning journey.

All these initiatives help the company in its 'KYC' (know your customer) process and make the assessment more complete and comprehensive. This meticulous process is also important as some of the smaller businesses do not have up-to-date financials, making the assessment of these borrowers more difficult.

These efforts are part of SIF's robust risk management system that played a part in it winning a merit award in the "Best Risk Management (Small-Cap Category)" at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2019. Meanwhile, SIF CEO Mr Lee Sze Leong was also a winner in the "Best Chief Executive Officer (Small-Cap Category)".

With over 50 years of lending experience in Singapore, SIF's activities involve accepting fixed and savings deposits from the public and providing loans and credit facilities to individuals and corporations, particularly local SMEs.

Tailoring financing solutions

Going the extra mile to understand customer needs is also the first step in SIF's approach to customising financing solutions for their clients. "The reason why the company is able to customise financing solutions is primarily because we attempt to understand our customers' businesses, and our nimble structure enables us to offer customised solutions to smoothen the business workflow, taking care of their end-to-end processes," explains Mr Lee.

The company's relationship managers are attentive and they respond to customers' requests quickly. The customer-centric approach adopted by its relationship managers has helped to bring about many more exciting new opportunities for the company.

Meeting business and personal needs

SIF's many business customers also use the company's services for their personal financing needs. Recognising this fact, SIF trains its relationship managers to be conversant in both their corporate and retail products. This allows the same relationship manager to attend to all the financing needs of a customer, fostering a close and deep relationship with that customer in the process.

For customers, this holistic service saves them the hassle and time of dealing with multiple relationship managers to meet both their business and individual financing requirements. To achieve this level of service, SIF's relationship managers undergo intensive on-the-job training guided closely by experienced supervisors.

Says Mr Lee: "We have customers that are with SIF for decades. In our more than 50 years in the financing arena, we have witnessed and supported the growth journey of a number of SMEs, beginning as start-ups to eventually becoming publicly-listed companies."

About Sing Investments & Finance Limited

SING Investments & Finance Limited was incorporated in Singapore on 13 November 1964 and was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in July 1983. The company has more than 50 years of lending experience in the financing arena in Singapore.

Its wide range of financing products includes commercial/residential property loan, land and construction loan, machinery/equipment financing, business working capital, hire purchase financing, auto-dealers financing and invoice factoring.

Sing Investments & Finance Limited has four branches across Singapore, located strategically at 96 Robinson Road, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, Bedok North Street 1 and Jurong Gateway Road.

Hub

Building well-managed and effective boards

Safeguarding stakeholders' interests

Best risk management ingredients: policies, processes, technology, people and culture

Building a staff force for a digital future

Transforming the director for a new world order

Staving off the onslaught of short sellers

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_LMXSCA_3843278.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Winners set pace for corporate governance excellence

nz_cbd_240859.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly