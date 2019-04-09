You are here

Home > Hub > Singapore Maritime Week 2019

Hong Lam Marine is fuelling innovation

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190409_DECO_3745774.jpg
Hong Lam Marine operates its tankers to the highest standards in all areas of its business, including safety and security, manpower and cargo operations.
  • Bunker Award

Hong Lam Marine

Hong Lam Marine is a leading bunker craft operator in Singapore with more than 35 years of experience in the industry.

As of March 2019, the company operates 37 tankers with a total Deadweight tonnage of 303,886.

The vessels are employed for bunkering in Singapore and the transportation of petroleum products and chemicals in Asia and the Middle East. Hong Lam Marine operates its tankers to the highest standards in all areas of its business, including safety and security, manpower and cargo operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company is also a strong leader in innovation, being an industry pioneer that has promoted the use of double-hulled tankers, mass flow metering and introducing hybrid bunker tankers.

In 2017, Singapore became the first port in the world to make the use of mass flow meters mandatory for maritime fuel deliveries.

The technology aims to enhance transparency in the bunkering process and increase productivity. Singapore retained its position as the world's top bunkering port in 2018, with annual bunker sales volume close to 50 million tonnes.

Hub

CMA CGM grows global footprint from Singapore

Working to elevate maritime Singapore

Leading the way in Singapore's maritime sector

Championing maritime innovation

Leaders in grooming talent

Rethinking the AGM

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

BP_Johor Bahru Port_090419_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening