Hong Lam Marine is fuelling innovation

Bunker Award

Hong Lam Marine

Hong Lam Marine is a leading bunker craft operator in Singapore with more than 35 years of experience in the industry.

As of March 2019, the company operates 37 tankers with a total Deadweight tonnage of 303,886.

The vessels are employed for bunkering in Singapore and the transportation of petroleum products and chemicals in Asia and the Middle East. Hong Lam Marine operates its tankers to the highest standards in all areas of its business, including safety and security, manpower and cargo operations.

The company is also a strong leader in innovation, being an industry pioneer that has promoted the use of double-hulled tankers, mass flow metering and introducing hybrid bunker tankers.

In 2017, Singapore became the first port in the world to make the use of mass flow meters mandatory for maritime fuel deliveries.

The technology aims to enhance transparency in the bunkering process and increase productivity. Singapore retained its position as the world's top bunkering port in 2018, with annual bunker sales volume close to 50 million tonnes.