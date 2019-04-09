Leaders in grooming talent

Jurong Port equips staff with critical skillsets enabling them to keep apace of technological advancements in the sector.

Excellence in Manpower Training and Development Award

Jurong Port

As one of the main entry points into Singapore, Jurong Port has grown into one of the world's leading port operators in handling general, bulk and containerised cargo. To maintain its leadership position, the port has invested in grooming a pool of talent that can support its growth over the long term.

Jurong Port places a strong emphasis on training, career progression and upskilling opportunities to prepare its employees for the future. It has also developed competency frameworks to help technically trained employees with their career planning and progression.

The organisation further equips port professionals with critical skillsets that enable them to keep apace of technological advancements in the sector. This is reflected through the efforts of Jurong Port Academy - the training arm of Jurong Port - which has tied up with MPA, and Nanyang Technological University to develop manpower capabilities and attract talent.

Beyond its own operations, Jurong Port is an active supporter of nation-wide efforts to develop the industry's manpower. In this regard, it is represented on the Singapore Maritime Academy's Maritime Industry Advisory Committee and the maritime manpower task force for shore-based sectors.

It also supports the national SkillsFuture initiatives by providing inputs to the development of the Skills Framework for Sea Transport, and providing placements for the "Earn & Learn Programme - Port Operations Officer".

Excellence in Manpower Training and Development Award (Special Mention)

Institute of Technical Education

A post-secondary institution established in 1992, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) provides career and technical education, and is a key developer of national skills certification in Singapore.

ITE has been committed to helping shape the country's maritime workforce over the years. For instance, it has helped to deepen skills in Marine & Offshore Engineering and Port Automation Technology through the development of Work-Learn Technical Diplomas. These diplomas allow participants to work and upgrade their skills at the same time. ITE also encourages lifelong learning with the development of a modularised programme in maritime business. This provides an opportunity for adult learners to update and upgrade themselves at their own pace.