You are here

Home > Hub > Singapore-Saudi Arabia Relations

KSA opens up for tourism

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

STARTING September 2019, visitors from 49 nationalities - including Singapore - can avail of a one-year, multiple entry visa that allows them to spend up to 90 days in the KSA. The cost of the e-Visa or Visa on arrival is 440 SAR/S$160 (including VAT). On October 1, 2019, H.E. Saad Saleh Al-Saleh the Saudi Ambassador to Singapore, announced at a press conference held in Singapore, the launch of the new visa system with the words: "It is a historic milestone in the implementation of Vision 2030. It will continue the ongoing process of opening and connecting the Kingdom to the world and will help to diversify the country's economy in line with Vision 2030 objectives to reduce its dependence on oil."

The Ambassador also said that opening the Kingdom to tourism will provide visitors an excellent opportunity to discover the warm hospitality of its people, its natural beauty, rich heritage and vibrant culture. Among KSA's unique heritage attractions are the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Al-Diriyah, the Al-Ula and Jeddah Historical District. The Kingdom anticipates an increase in international and domestic visits to 100 million a year by 2030, attracting significant foreign and domestic investment and creating a million jobs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 12:01 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC Bank lets startups open business account immediately after incorporation

STARTUPS are now able to open an OCBC business banking account in Singapore immediately after incorporation, instead...

Nov 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT responds to SGX queries on Urban Commons' links to EHT's biggest investor

ASSET management firm ASAP sold six hotels to Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor ahead of EHT's initial public...

Nov 3, 2019 07:37 PM
Real Estate

216 units at Sengkang Grand Residences sold over launch weekend

216 of the 280 units released for sale at Sengkang Grand Residences were sold at the launch weekend, said co-...

Nov 3, 2019 05:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Star Development says it expects to post net loss for 1QFY20

PACIFIC Star Development has flagged that it expects to report a net loss for the first quarter ended Sept 30,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly