KSA opens up for tourism

STARTING September 2019, visitors from 49 nationalities - including Singapore - can avail of a one-year, multiple entry visa that allows them to spend up to 90 days in the KSA. The cost of the e-Visa or Visa on arrival is 440 SAR/S$160 (including VAT). On October 1, 2019, H.E. Saad Saleh Al-Saleh the Saudi Ambassador to Singapore, announced at a press conference held in Singapore, the launch of the new visa system with the words: "It is a historic milestone in the implementation of Vision 2030. It will continue the ongoing process of opening and connecting the Kingdom to the world and will help to diversify the country's economy in line with Vision 2030 objectives to reduce its dependence on oil."

The Ambassador also said that opening the Kingdom to tourism will provide visitors an excellent opportunity to discover the warm hospitality of its people, its natural beauty, rich heritage and vibrant culture. Among KSA's unique heritage attractions are the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Al-Diriyah, the Al-Ula and Jeddah Historical District. The Kingdom anticipates an increase in international and domestic visits to 100 million a year by 2030, attracting significant foreign and domestic investment and creating a million jobs.