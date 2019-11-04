President Halimah's visit to widen greater cooperation & opportunities

"The rise in foreign investment in the KSA is providing opportunities to international companies to transfer skills, expertise and best practices to the country in sectors such as education, healthcare and tourism." H.E. Ambassador Saad Saleh Al-Saleh, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

THE first State Visit by the Singapore's Head of State to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from Nov 5-8, 2019, is the first by a Singapore President in the history of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Singapore, H.E. Saad Saleh Al-Saleh said in an interview that it also commemorates how: "The relations between the KSA and the Republic are witnessing growth and development in all fields. The continuous visits between the leaderships and officials of the two countries reflect their keenness to achieve progress in bilateral relations."

Ambassador Saad further elaborated: "The visit also reflects the level of aspirations to enhance the excellent cooperation between the two countries in order to open new paths in various fields. During the visit, Her Excellency will meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and other Saudi High Officials.

"We look forward to the visit paving the way for Singapore to contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to achieve its development goals and create investment opportunities and mutual projects in the two countries."

Transformation of kingdom

President Halimah's visit comes at a time when the Saudi economy and social structure is undergoing significant transformation initiated by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 national development plans, launched by the Crown Prince in 2016.

Ambassador Saad said: "The Kingdom is witnessing a remarkable economic transformation as it diversifies its economy away from oil, and the rise in foreign investment in the KSA is providing opportunities to international companies to transfer skills, expertise and best practices to the country in sectors such as education, healthcare and tourism."

With regard to the societal front, H.E. said: "Vision 2030 stressed that Saudi women are an important component of our strength, and included a commitment to developing their talents, investing their energies and enabling them to have the right opportunities to build their future and contribute to the development of our society and economy."