You are here

Home > Hub > Singapore-Saudi Arabia Relations

SM Tharman: More can be done together

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191104_BTSUPP4BQIQ6_3938737.jpg
SM Tharman Shanmugaratnam with HRH Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

SENIOR Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Saudi Arabia in January 2019 to discuss bilateral ties with HRH Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. He made another trip in July where he met Saudi ministers and had a dialogue with senior bankers and officials hosted by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

SM Tharman had spoken to Saudi Arabia Your Gateway to the Middle East magazine about bilateral ties, how Singapore can contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the opportunities ahead. In SM Tharman's two visits to the Kingdom this year, he had built on the warm and longstanding relationship between both countries. He said: "We already have meaningful cooperation on several fronts, including education, urban planning, the Hajj pilgrimage, and security. Our economies complement each other very well. Singapore is a small nation, but our niche strengths are relevant to Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans to transform its economy. We also have a high degree of respect for each other.

" These features of our relationship set the basis for deeper ties in the years to come. Further, over 50 leading Saudi companies, including Saudi Aramco, SABIC and financial institutions, base their regional offices in Singapore. Many Singapore companies also operate in Saudi Arabia, including PSA International's collaboration with the Public Investment Fund on Saudi Global Ports in Dammam. However, there is much more we can do together." SM Tharman said Singapore was optimistic about moving to a higher level of cooperation and partnership, and looks forward to President Halimah Yacob's State Visit to Saudi Arabia.

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 12:01 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC Bank lets startups open business account immediately after incorporation

STARTUPS are now able to open an OCBC business banking account in Singapore immediately after incorporation, instead...

Nov 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT responds to SGX queries on Urban Commons' links to EHT's biggest investor

ASSET management firm ASAP sold six hotels to Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor ahead of EHT's initial public...

Nov 3, 2019 07:37 PM
Real Estate

216 units at Sengkang Grand Residences sold over launch weekend

216 of the 280 units released for sale at Sengkang Grand Residences were sold at the launch weekend, said co-...

Nov 3, 2019 05:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Pacific Star Development says it expects to post net loss for 1QFY20

PACIFIC Star Development has flagged that it expects to report a net loss for the first quarter ended Sept 30,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly