Innovate, embrace new ideas to stay on top

TOP International Holding is a leading mining and trading company specialising in bauxite export and distribution in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Guinea.

It aims to supply the global community with high-quality resources to be transformed into end products that contribute to higher living standards and are environment-friendly and sustainable.

TOP is one of the top bauxite exporters in Malaysia. It was also the first company in Malaysia to perform anchorage loading to capsized vessels by using a tugboat and a barge with a floating crane. The company also helped the Kuantan port to increase its export volume by introducing a new loading method.

"The SME100 award is a positive affirmation that we are progressing well and fast for a young company, and setting new heights in Singapore's mining landscape," said TOP CEO Victor Tan.

"Gearing TOP towards a more global arena is part of my goal for the company because eventually we want to be trading and mining all over the world. TOP specialises in bauxite and coal mining and trading, and we have a lot to offer to the world."

In 2017, TOP won Entrepreneur Of The Year Award under New Entrepreneur Category by Rotary Singapore and ASME. "As a result, our company has been given international exposure to the media, at events and conferences where other equally-exciting and driven businesses got to know us as we did about them," said Mr Tan.

"SME100 is a good platform for our company to showcase our expertise to the world and network with peers with similar visions. We are always open and willing to learn from anyone, as well as share our strengths and experiences with others."

Mr Tan believes the award recognises the courage, the drive and the speed of companies that commit themselves to breaking new heights and achieving a business impact in the Singapore scene as well as in the world.

"TOP is a fast-growing company. We started in 2014, and in less than four years, we have come this far. It is quite formidable as it is enriching. We are constantly reflecting on our strategy, processes and business operations to see how we can make them more effective and beneficial for our clients, partners and stakeholders.

"I think it is our drive to be innovative and efficient, and our openness to exploring new business ideas that make us very resilient. In face of adversity, we turn a challenge into an opportunity to succeed.

"We are a trustworthy and reliable company, and we honour every commitment to our clients and partners. We also give back to the society. For example, as part of our corporate social responsibility, we participate in community work programmes in Guinea in West Africa, building street lamps and roads, and supplying clean water to the local villagers."

As for the company's plans, Mr Tan said: "We are currently operating in over seven countries with an over 200 workforce globally. This is going to grow as we build a larger presence in the industry. In addition, TOP will be more vertically integrated to provide better value for both our clients and partners.

"TOP is also moving towards being more environmentally conscious and committed to rehabilitation. Our future plans are as big and ambitious, if not more than, what we have collectively accomplished to this day."