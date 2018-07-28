No job is too small for this forwarder

"We are good at what we do, we are proficient in the services we offer." Heng Ai Ling, managing director

TRINITY Cargo Link Pte Ltd, a member of the CWT Group, credits its ability to move cargo worldwide to its team of dedicated, experienced and highly-motivated professionals who are committed to delivering quality customer service and ensuring customer satisfaction.

"Our expertise, our personalised service, and our ability to customise our solutions enable our customers to focus on their core business." Together with its partners, the freight forwarder provides logistics services that meets the logistics needs of its customers from any part of the world and enhances their supply chain processes.

"At Trinity, we help customers attain operational excellence across their global supply chains. With a complete range of transportation services and solutions that leverage leading technologies, we provide our customers with better visibility to their global supply chain management."

"Winning the SME100 award shows that the company is moving in the right direction. It is also an endorsement of the quality of our work and our credibility, which is important to us as well as to our business partners and clients," said Trinity managing director Heng Ai Ling.

"While cost is an important factor, getting the job done well remains a top priority. We are good at what we do, we are proficient in the services we offer. We want to be the one to provide solutions when something goes wrong. We have a strong financial position. An award like this differentiates us from our competitors. The award will boost the morale of the team and drive us towards further improvement. It cements our place in the industry and will open doors to many new opportunities.

"A good system and a highly-motivated team are why I think we won the award. We have an organised system supported by our IT capability, which allows us to focus on growing the business. Our service-oriented approach helps us to understand what our customers want and tailor services to their needs. We always demand quality from our work regardless of the size of the project - and that is how we gain trust from our customers. We recognise that our people are our main resource, so we believe in their constant development and training."

"We deliver goods from the seller to the buyer. To do that, we have a network of agents or partners worldwide," said Ms Heng. "We ship cargo that are in loose, as well as in containers, odd-sized or hazardous. We provide land transportation and warehouse storage on short- and long-term basis, depending on our customers' needs. Besides general products, we can accommodate storage for anything from frozen food and wine to chemical. On top of that, we provide a number of ancillary services such as applications of forms and certificates of origin, marine insurance and cargo fumigation."

The company will be looking at strengthening its trade lanes to gain further competitiveness.

"That will entail venturing into some markets that were previously not our forte," said Ms Heng. "Our team will continue to explore and expand our reach through strategic partnerships. We look forward to opening more doors and at the same time enhance our expertise. It has always been the company's continuous effort to improve our IT capability to enhance our system and work efficiency. We will continue to innovate to give our customers a better service experience."